McVay: Pending free agent Austin Blythe "definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value"

It was Blythe's command and communication that helped stabilize an injury-riddled offensive line during the second half of the 2019 season. Coupled with missing just one regular season game that year, those efforts led to the Rams bringing him back on a one-year deal last offseason in order to help maintain continuity for a group that allowed the fewest sacks in the NFL (22) in 2019.

With Blythe assisting with calls and protections at the line of scrimmage in 2020, the Rams offensive line tied with the Titans for the sixth-fewest sacks allowed in the regular season. The 28-year-old Blythe also started every game last season, including the playoffs.

"Looking at what (former Rams center) John Sullivan was able to establish his first couple years, then seeing Austin start to play in the latter half of 2019, then watching where he took it and ran with it last season was really impressive," McVay said. "He did a great job and he's definitely somebody that we appreciate, we value."

At the same time, McVay is cognizant Blythe is one of many roster choices the Rams have to make this offseason. Besides Blythe, 15 other Rams players are scheduled to become free agents when the new league year arrives on March 17.

Additionally, Los Angeles – like the league's 31 other teams – will also be navigating those decisions with a potentially reduced salary cap due to the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported last month the cap floor was being raised from $175 million to $180 million, but that's still a significant shortfall from the $198.2 million clubs operated under in 2020.