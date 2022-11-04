Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Meat District partners with Los Angeles Rams to introduce The Champ Burger

Nov 04, 2022 at 08:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com

The Champ Burger, made from the very best premium steak cuts of Chuck, Brisket and Short-Rib Angus Beef, will be easy to find in the meat aisles as it features Meat District's unique and attractive co-branded packaging with a striking neon LA Rams logo design front and center. Shoppers can have their very own LA Rams butcher-crafted premium burger at tailgates and homegates as they get ready to cheer on the Rams.

"We believe The Champ Burger is one of our finest creations and are thrilled to be able to make them available to fans across Los Angeles and Southern California," said Zack Levenson, COO of Golden West Food Group. "It's a perfect addition to our line of high-quality, delicious meats our brand is so well known for."

The Champ Burger is one of several flavor-filled varieties of burgers created by Meat District. These include "The O.G.", "Steak House", "Double Stack", and "The Smash", all made with the very best cuts of 100% Angus Beef. That's not to mention the SHAQ Burger, which is a half-pound of Chuck, Brisket, and Short Rib, represented by the world-renowned athlete-entrepreneur and Los Angeles Icon, Shaquille O'Neal.

Meat District, a part of Golden West Food Group and a local L.A. company, launched in 2019 and has a history of thinking outside the box and has partnered with sports teams, athletes, and celebrity chefs, in addition to sponsoring major events across the nation.

"It is a great honor to be associated with the Los Angeles Rams organization. We are a Los Angeles and Southern California-based company. Celebrating and supporting the communities we serve is and will always be the most important thing to us," said Erik Litmanovich, CEO of Golden West Food Group. "Meat District's partnership with the LA Rams provides us the opportunity to bring a quality product to the hands of LA fans just like us."

Locations selling "The Champ" Burger and other Meat District products can be found by using the product locator on the company's website. By searching for specific products, users can see locations where products are sold.

To access the product locator tool and learn more about Meat District and its full range of products, visit EatMeatDistrict.com.

As part of the partnership, Meat District will have a presence across Rams content on digital, radio and social, as well as Training Camp.

"We're excited to partner with Meat District on the debut of "The Champ" burger," said Rams Chief Commercial Officer Jen Prince. "This is a great exhibit of brands joining forces to reach a shared audience and this is another way fans can celebrate on gamedays and beyond."

Related Content

news

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, November 6, 2022.

news

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 30, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers for a Week 8 match-up, presented by Southern California Toyota Dealers, on Sunday, October 30 at 1:25 p.m. PT.

news

Rams Locals Guide to Los Angeles, presented by Hilton: Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser share their love for Rams and Long Beach

In part one of a four-part guide giving the local scoop on what to do in different LA neighborhoods when you're in town for the game, Rams Season Ticket Members Rose and Steven Lesser dish on their connection to the team and what to do when you stay in downtown Long Beach for game day.

news

Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Carolina Panthers at Los Angeles Rams Week 6 regular season game on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Carolina Panthers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Carolina Panthers for a Week 6 matchup, presented by Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, on Sunday, October 16 at 1:05 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know for the game.

news

Historia del personal de los Rams para el Mes de la Herencia Latina: directora de porristas Keely Fimbres y porristas Eswinn Díaz, Piper Cervantes, José Capetillo y Kira Guzmán

En el cuarto de la serie para el Mes de la Herencia Latina, theRams.com destacamos Directora de porristas Keely Fimbres y porristas Eswinn Díaz, Piper Cervantes, José Capetillo y Kira Guzmán

news

Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort team up to create content & memorable experiences for young fans

The Los Angeles Rams and Disneyland Resort are teaming up for the 2022 season to engage younger fans through exciting in-stadium experiences and engaging content featuring Rams players and Cheerleaders at the Disneyland Resort and more.

news

Rams Latino Heritage Month Staff Showcase: Director, Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres and cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz, Piper Cervantes, Jose Capetillo and Kira Guzman

In the fourth and final installment of a series for Latino Heritage Month, theRams.com spotlights Director, Cheerleaders Keely Fimbres and cheerleaders Eswinn Diaz, Piper Cervantes, Jose Capetillo and Kira Guzman.

news

Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams: How to watch, listen to and live stream

How to watch, listen to and live stream Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, October 9, 2022.

news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys for a Week 5 matchup, presented by American Airlines, on Sunday, October 9 at 1:25 p.m. PT. Here is everything you need to know for the game.

Advertising