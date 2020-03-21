Message from Rams COO Kevin Demoff to Season Ticket Members

Season Ticket Member,

During challenging times, we focus on what really matters: family, loved ones and community. Those reminders also serve as our inspiration and a call to action.

Since our return to Los Angeles, our organizational priority has been to use the Rams to bring together Angelenos and inspire our city to shine its brightest. We've seen the amazing spirit of Rams fans throughout the Coliseum and its parking lots, in your homes and restaurants, and outside SoFi Stadium en route to the Super Bowl.

While most of our gatherings have been in times of joy, others have been in times of healing and emotion. Our Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs showed that Rams football, powered by each of you, could bring a city and region together when it was needed most to heal from the Borderline shooting and to honor our first responders who kept us safe from wildfires.

From ownership down, our first thought in this time of need has been how we could bring together our fans and our region to help our fellow Angelenos who are hurting the most from the economic and health fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic. While Rams fans are at our best in large groups, not social distancing six feet apart, the high-fives, hugs and joy that accompany the Rams need to be saved for Inglewood and SoFi Stadium this fall. Right now, we are focused on channeling our Rams energy into an effort to help our fellow fans and community at large while keeping everyone safer at home.

Thanks to our newest partner ABC-7, and our long-time partners at the United Way of Greater Los Angeles and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank, we are coming together virtually to help those in need.

On Tuesday, March 24, we are partnering with KABC on a virtual Te"LA"thon for Los Angeles to raise money for the United Way of Greater Los Angeles' Pandemic Relief Fund in direct support of community partners, including Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The UWGLA's Pandemic Relief Fund will provide immediate relief to low-income individuals, students and families at imminent risk of homelessness as well as the unsheltered residents across LA County who are experiencing disproportionate hardship due to the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19). Yesterday, our captains Jared Goff and Andrew Whitworth each pledged $250,000 to Los Angeles Food Bank which will fund a total of 2 million meals for Angelenos in need and serve as the lead gifts for the Te"LA"thon.

A number of our players, coaches, staff and other members of the Rams community will participate on Tuesday, asking those who are able to donate money. You can find more information about the Te"LA"thon here.

We know Rams fans will bring their love for our city to the virtual Te"LA"thon, but we also want to make sure we directly reach those who can't participate. To that end, we are partnering with Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to sponsor mobile food pantries in 20 different neighborhoods throughout Los Angeles for the remainder of the year. The mobile food pantries feature a refrigerated truck that contains healthy foods such as produce, frozen turkeys and fish. When the truck rolls in, families can shop farmers' market-style and fill grocery bags with items to feed their families for up to two weeks. Each mobile food pantry serves at least 200 families, so over the course of the year, we will provide hundreds of thousands of meals. These meals will be delivered in Rams-branded grocery bags in the names of our Season Ticket Members. Each bag will have a hang tag that includes the name of one of our Season Ticket Members. We will be donating these groceries on your behalf, helping fuel up Angelenos in need, just as you fuel us each day to be our best.

What logo will be on those grocery bags? Well, we had planned to reveal our new colors and logos this coming weekend with a big surprise planned for Los Angeles, but in these unprecedented times, like Sean McVay does best, we had to call an audible and get into a different formation.

On Monday, March 23 at noon PST, we will host a live stream on therams.com and our social channels during which we will reveal our new logos and colors to our fans. We have loved seeing all of the creative ideas and feedback on social media throughout this process and are excited for you to continue this journey with us. Giving back to our community and inspiring Angelenos is at the heart of our organization, so it is fitting that we will showcase our new look as part of the Te"LA"thon. Furthermore, anyone who donates to the Te"LA"thon has a chance to win a Rams hat donning our new brand, while supplies last. And don't worry – it's not the hat that you saw on social media a few weeks ago.

Later this spring, after years of planning, designing and receiving considerable input from our fans, we will roll out our new uniforms. We look forward to sharing them with you in the coming months.

Before concluding, we have a large and diverse fan base that is helping keep Los Angeles safe in many ways, but I want to offer a special thank you on behalf of our team to the healthcare workers who are putting the most vulnerable Angelenos first, the true embodiment of "We not Me".

Through your passion, the Los Angeles Rams strive to be a beacon of unity and hope during Sundays in the fall and every day throughout the year. We look forward to tapping into the power of each of you to help our fellow Angelenos when they need it most and look forward to the days when celebratory hugs and high-fives are allowed again.

Respectfully,