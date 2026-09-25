Mile High Showdown: Rams and Broncos set for Sunday Night Football Tilt | Game Preview

As for the guy spinning it, with 111 passing yards in Week 3, Stafford will become the first player in NFL history to have 20,000 career passing yards with two different franchises. And this one may have to wait for Philadelphia, but let's not put it past him: Stafford is also five passing touchdowns shy of becoming the first to have 150-or-more with two teams.

Finally, a word on the running game. Though both put the football on the deck last time out, Kyren Williams (85) and Blake Corum (79) kept the chains moving. The win over the Giants marked the fourth game since 2025 in which each had 70 yards rushing, most among all duos in the NFL across that span.

"I think those guys are as alike of two running backs as I've played with probably in my career," Stafford remarked this week. "We feel like we can call any play in our playbook at any time with either of those guys in there and feel really confident about it."

Hopefully the Rams can get after the Broncos with their ground game on Sunday night, much like Kansas City did in the opener. The Broncos cleaned some things up in Week 2, missing only 10 tackles against the Jaguars after missing a whopping 28 in Kansas City.

Denver's defense ranks 28th in the NFL in rushing DVOA.

Watching the West

The Rams are the first team in league history to open a season with three prime time assignments, and they'll kick off on a third day of the week in a third time zone, as well.

As a result, the rest of the Week 3 NFC West action will be in the books before kickoff at Mile High.

Seattle (2-0) looks every bit the part of the defending champion, and that's with Drew Lock at the controls. Sam Darnold's backup leads the NFL in passer rating through two weeks (thanks in large part to Jaxon Smith-Njigba), while the Seahawks have only given up 17 points, combined, on defense. Will the Washington Commanders be able to put up any resistance with their backup quarterback Marcus Mariota?

San Francisco also has a chance to start 3-0, with yet another home game, this time against Arizona. For the first time in franchise history, the Niners have won their first two contests by at least 20 points apiece. They've had seven players score a touchdown already, and Brock Purdy is the only one of them yet to see his 30th birthday. Perhaps former Ram Brandin Cooks is next, after the 32-year-old was signed to the practice squad this week.