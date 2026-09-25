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Rams Injury Report, Week 3 at Broncos: Puka Nacua and Kam Kinchens doubtful for Sunday Night Football

Sep 25, 2026 at 02:12 PM
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Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is listed as doubtful for Sunday Night Football against the Broncos in Denver (5:20 p.m. PT, NBC).

When asked if he anticipates that Nacua will play Sunday night, head coach Sean McVay said "I think doubtful means it's more unlikely than likely to play." If Nacua is out, it would be his second-straight game with what has been listed as a hip injury, but McVay later clarified as groin soreness. Nacua did not practice on Wednesday, Thursday or Friday.

However, McVay said that if Nacua "doesn't go this week, the expectations are unless there's a setback that he'll be good to go for next week" against the Eagles.

Safety Kamren Kinchens (hamstring), who also did not practice this week, is listed as doubtful.

McVay said tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) would take part in Friday's jog-through and be listed as questionable, but is "trending in the right direction" to play Sunday night.

Meanwhile, wide receiver Jordan Whittington (quad) is "good to go" and carries no game status designation, likewise for inside lineback Nate Landman (shoulder) despite Landman being a limited participant Friday.

For the Broncos, rookie running back Jonah Coleman (ankle) was ruled out, while wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. (knee) was listed as questionable.

Below are the final injury reports for both teams. *The Rams held a walkthrough Wednesday; participation for that day is an estimation. NIR = Not Injury Related.

LOS ANGELES RAMS

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesday*ThursdayFridayGame Status
Alaric JacksonOLKneeLimitedFullFull-
Terrance FergusonTEAnkleLimitedFullFull-
Nate LandmanILBShoulderLimitedLimitedLimited-
Colby ParkinsonTEKneeDNPDNPDNPQuestionable
Kam KinchensSHamstringDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Jordan WhittingtonWRQuadDNPLimitedFull-
Puka NacuaWRHipDNPDNPDNPDoubtful
Byron YoungOLBNIR-Rest--DNP-
Aaron DonaldDENIR-Rest--DNP-

DENVER BRONCOS

Related Links

PlayerPositionInjuryWednesdayThursdayFridayGame Status
J.K. DobbinsRBHipLimitedFullFull-
RJ HarveyRBHamstringLimitedFullFull-
Marvin Mims Jr.WRFootLimitedLimitedLimitedQuestionable
Jonah ColemanRBAnkleDNPDNPDNPOut

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