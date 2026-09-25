Kyren Williams and Blake Corum's relationship off the field building fuel on the field

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — It was an eventful offseason for Blake Corum. The Rams running back was all over social media with offseason workouts and drills that flashed the explosiveness that has been evident on the field through two weeks of the 2026 season.

Even before those videos were posted, though, Corum and his wife welcomed their daughter, Zara, into the world at the end of February 2026. One of his teammates who saw plenty of photos and videos during the offseason was running back Kyren Williams.

"I think it's so cool, he showed me pictures or videos of Zara and whatever they're doing," Williams said back on Aug. 1 during Rams Training Camp. "I just think that's a testament to our relationship, that the relationship is growing, and it's only going to continue to grow because we love this game and we just love to being able to be the supporters of each other."

Although the moment was one of a proud dad that wanted to show off his new daughter, in reality, Corum doesn't reveal pictures or videos of Zara to very many people. But Williams, and the entire running back room, is different.

"I don't show anyone my daughter, but I like showing him, 'Hey, look at my daughter right here,' and you can tell he enjoys it, and it means a lot to me," Corum said on Aug. 6. "I have a lot of love for Kyren. I've learned a lot from him in my years and we're only going to continue to grow and be true brothers."

"We share stories about what happens at home all the time with each other," Williams told therams.com. "That's nothing hidden from us, I feel like we're all brothers. We all work hard together, and so it's like, man, 'how much more can we bond with each other outside of football?' And that's just being able to share family stuff and do things like that."

The wholesome offseason moment is evidence of the growth in relationship Williams and Corum have built over their previous two season together, now entering Year 3 in the same backfield.

On the field to start the season, following two-consecutive weeks where Williams and Corum received nearly the same amount of carries — with Williams tallying 23 to Corum's 22 — head coach Sean McVay confirmed that the plan is to have a similar allocation throughout the 2026 season.

"Yes," McVay answered on Tuesday when asked if he envisions Williams and Corum splitting carries the rest of the season, similar to how they did against the 49ers and Giants. "Those guys did a great job. I was pleased with them, and (running backs coach) Ron (Gould) does a great job. Kyren is obviously such a stud, so valuable in both phases, as is Blake. So we look at it like we got two great backs, and those guys being able to spell each other is when we're at our best."

Corum led the Rams' rushing attack in Week 1 with 10 carries for 54 yards while Williams had 11 carries for 41 yards. Then in Week 2, Williams took the mantle with 85 yards on 12 carries as Corum had 79 yards on the same amount of attempts.

"Regardless of who's out there, you don't flinch," offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase said on Thursday. "You know they can make plays. Sometimes it looks a little different from one to another, but you feel confident on the schemes that we run and their ability to have success and and their ability to create outside of even what's blocked for them. ... They hit it in different ways, but are able to challenge defenses in some really cool ways."

As different as Scheelhaase might make Williams and Corum out to be, both running backs aim to impact the game in a similar way. Both Williams and Corum want to be "complete backs" that can make their presence felt as a rusher, receiver and blocker. Williams especially noted that he wants to be more of a threat in the passing game, already proving so with a receiving touchdown in Week 2 against the Giants.

Whether it be running, receiving or blocking, Williams and Corum "build off one another, they got a lot of respect and love for one another," as McVay sees it.

"They're similar in stature, but I also think they bring some unique things where it's like a pitcher changing up his pitches," McVay said. "When you're seeing Kyren, he has his great strengths, and so does Blake. I think they play off each other really well."

Given their similar stature and approach to the game, offering slightly different pitches, quarterback Matthew Stafford sees the duo as a mere reflection of one another, and has full confidence in both of them.

"Those guys are as alike of two running backs as I've played with probably in my career," Stafford said on Wednesday. "You've had certain guys on your team that are quite a bit different in that room. I feel like those two guys, we feel like we could call any play in our playbook at any time with either of those guys in there, and feel really confident about it. I could imagine as a play caller, that's a really comforting feeling, knowing that whoever's out there, everything's up, and we're ready to rock and roll."

Rather than letting animosity build for not getting as many carries or being identified as the identical backs, Williams and Corum take pride in the duo they get to be a part of.

Two games into the 2026 season, that brotherhood and connection that was made even stronger off the field during this offseason has made its way on the field. While Williams and Corum are rarely seen on the field at the same time, and have their many similarities and few differences, what fuels one of them is seeing their counterpart go out on the field and succeed.

"It just gets me super excited because I know how hard he's worked," Williams said. "It's just like this is what he's destined for. It's what he's called for. And so for me, it's like being able to sit back and just see it come to life. I get like super excited for him, and I feed off of that energy too because that's what he brings to the game. I try to back him up."