Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen to and live stream Sunday Night Football Week 3

MATCHUP

The Rams and Broncos last met in Week 16 of the 2022 season on Christmas Day, a 51-14 win for the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Higbee led in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with nine receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Former running back Cam Akers had 118 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Defensive end Larrell Murchison had a team-leading two sacks and two tackles for loss with four total tackles. The Rams defense also recorded four interceptions, including a pick six by former cornerback Cobie Durant.