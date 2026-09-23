Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen to and live stream Sunday Night Football Week 3

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream Rams at Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3 on Sept. 27, 2026.
MATCHUP
The Rams and Broncos last met in Week 16 of the 2022 season on Christmas Day, a 51-14 win for the Rams at SoFi Stadium. Former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield threw for 230 yards and two touchdowns. Tight end Tyler Higbee led in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with nine receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Former running back Cam Akers had 118 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns. Defensive end Larrell Murchison had a team-leading two sacks and two tackles for loss with four total tackles. The Rams defense also recorded four interceptions, including a pick six by former cornerback Cobie Durant.
Kickoff for Sunday night's game at Empower Field at Mile High is scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC.
TOP PERFORMERS
Rams:
QB Matthew Stafford (482 passing yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs)
RB Kyren Williams (126 rushing yards, 36 receiving yards, 2 total TDs)
WR Davante Adams (11 catches, 221 receiving yards, 2 TDs)
ILB Nate Landman (15 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 QBH, 1 pass defended)
S Quentin Lake (16 total tackles, 1 INT, 6 passes defended, 1 forced fumble)
Broncos:
QB Bo Nix (419 passing yards, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
RB J.K. Dobbins (72 rushing yards)
WR Jaylen Waddle (9 catches, 140 receiving yards)
ILB Alex Singleton (25 total tackles, 1 pass defended)
CB Riley Moss (8 total tackles, 1 INT, 4 passes defended)
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-BRONCOS ON TV?
- TV Coverage: NBC
- Play-By-Play: Mike Tirico
- Color Analyst: Cris Collinsworth
- Sideline Reporter: Melissa Stark and Kaylee Hartung
HOW CAN I WATCH RAMS-BRONCOS ON MOBILE?
NFL+ gives fans the ability to watch live local and primetime regular season and postseason games on their phone or tablet, plus the best NFL programming on demand and more! To learn more about NFL+, click here.
HOW CAN I LISTEN TO RAMS-BRONCOS ON THE RADIO?
Local Radio coverage: ESPN 710 AM
- Play-by-Play: J.B. Long
- Color Analyst: Maurice Jones-Drew
- Sideline Reporter: D'Marco Farr
SiriusXM Radio coverage:
- Channel 193 - NFL Play-by-Play
ESPNLA's affiliate radio stations:
Domestic Markets:
- KMET/1490 AM & 98.1 FM – Banning, CA
- KFIG/1430 AM – Fresno, CA
- KRHQ/102.3 FM – Palm Springs, CA
- KTIE/590 AM – Riverside, CA
- KGB/760 AM – San Diego, CA
- KXTK/1280 AM & 101.7 FM – San Luis Obispo, CA
- KSMA/1240 AM & 99.5 FM – Santa Maria, CA
- KMZQ/670 AM – Las Vegas, NV
- KNZR/1560 AM & 97.7 FM – Bakersfield, CA
- KVTA/1590 AM – Oxnard/Ventura, CA
- KTMS/990 AM – Santa Barbara, CA
- KIKI/990 AM – Honolulu, HI
International Markets:
- LiSTNR App - Australia
- W Radio - Mexico
Spanish Radio coverage: La Primera Radio, 1330 AM
- Play-by-Play: Troy Santiago
- Color Analyst: Ricardo Lopez
La Primera Radio's affiliate radio stations:
- KCAL/1410 AM – San Bernardino and Riverside, CA
- KOXR 910 AM – Oxnard and Ventura, CA
PREDICT THE ACTION WITH RAMS PICK'EM
Make predictions on what you think will happen this season at therams.com/pickem for a chance to win the following prizes.
Weekly prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Single Game Tickets to a Future Rams home game
- 2nd Place – Player Signed Jersey
- 3rd Place – Player Signed Football
- 4th Place – Player Signed Mini Helmet
- 5th Place – $75 Pechanga Resort Casino Resort Credit
Season-long prizes:
- 1st Place – 2 Night Stay at Pechanga + $250 Resort Credit + Hot Air Balloon Ride for 2