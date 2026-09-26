Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Sept. 26 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night football at 5:20 p.m. PT.
Experts make their predictions for Week 3
Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Broncos:
- All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Broncos. Read why Gennaro Filice picked the Rams here.
- Six of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Broncos. All of their Week 2 predictions can be seen here.
- Seven of 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday night in Denver. Picks for every game can be viewed here.
Preview coverage from therams.com
- Stu Jackson on tight end Terrance Ferguson's even-keeled demeanor and versatility
- "Ferguson's versatility will be important for the Rams' offense against that Denver defense. So, too, will his steady disposition." - Jackson
- Stu Jackson on safety Quentin Lake and cornerback Trent McDuffie leading the NFL in passes defended through two weeks
- "I think whoever's on the field, everybody's confident that they're also going to be on the same page and know what to do." - McDuffie
- Zach Edwards on quarterback Matthew Stafford and the importance of spreading the wealth in the pass game
- "We're at our best when everybody gets involved. I think that's what good teams do." - head coach Sean McVay
- Zach Edwards on cornerback Josh Wallace being the "Swiss Army knife" of the Rams secondary
- "He a real smart dude, and he's always one of those guys that is going to do the right thing, be in the right position, and we trust him out there. So I think that's the biggest thing for him is when he comes in, we don't skip a beat." - McDuffie on Wallace
Other preview coverage heading into Week 3
- The Los Angeles Time's Gary Klein on defensive end Aaron Donald's return and watching the film to study his game
- "Donald said he watched tape of his performance six times — two times by himself, once with his brother and three more times on his own. 'Not as bad as I thought," (Donald) said. "A lot of things to clean up but on the right track.'" - Klein
- ESPN's Sarah Bishop on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum splitting carries for the Rams
- "That's something that you want in a teammate, especially sharing a position. But we want what's best for each other and we truly believe we push each other to be great. On game day, we feel like we really do feed off each other's energy." - Corum
- The Athletic's Nate Atkins on wide receiver Davante Adams' performance against the Giants and what it proves
- "He had a good look in his eye. He had a great week of preparation. I obviously didn't do as good a job of being able to get him going and get him involved in the game in Australia. … He made some great, contested catches. I thought he ran good routes and separated. The level of difficulty on some of the throws and catches that those guys made. … The end-of-half catch, the second touchdown." - McVay