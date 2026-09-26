 Skip to main content
Advertising

Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3

Sep 26, 2026 at 12:00 PM
Author Image
Zach Edwards

Staff Writer

Throughout the regular season, therams.com will be taking a look around the internet for the top Rams headlines of the day. Here's a look at what's out there on Saturday, Sept. 26 about your Los Angeles Rams before their Week 3 game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night football at 5:20 p.m. PT.

260926_TRNWeek3_16x9

Experts make their predictions for Week 3

Here's a collection of analysts' predictions and previews for Rams-Broncos:

  • All five NFL.com analysts picked the Rams to beat the Broncos. Read why Gennaro Filice picked the Rams here.
  • Six of eight Sports Illustrated staffers picked the Rams to win against the Broncos. All of their Week 2 predictions can be seen here.
  • Seven of 11 ESPN experts chose the Rams to come out on top on Sunday night in Denver. Picks for every game can be viewed here.

Related Links

Preview coverage from therams.com

Other preview coverage heading into Week 3

  • The Los Angeles Time's Gary Klein on defensive end Aaron Donald's return and watching the film to study his game
    • "Donald said he watched tape of his performance six times — two times by himself, once with his brother and three more times on his own. 'Not as bad as I thought," (Donald) said. "A lot of things to clean up but on the right track.'" - Klein
  • ESPN's Sarah Bishop on running backs Kyren Williams and Blake Corum splitting carries for the Rams
    • "That's something that you want in a teammate, especially sharing a position. But we want what's best for each other and we truly believe we push each other to be great. On game day, we feel like we really do feed off each other's energy." - Corum
  • The Athletic's Nate Atkins on wide receiver Davante Adams' performance against the Giants and what it proves
    • "He had a good look in his eye. He had a great week of preparation. I obviously didn't do as good a job of being able to get him going and get him involved in the game in Australia. … He made some great, contested catches. I thought he ran good routes and separated. The level of difficulty on some of the throws and catches that those guys made. … The end-of-half catch, the second touchdown." - McVay

Related Content

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams home opener vs. Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 2

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Sunday, Sept. 20, prior to Week 2.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 1 in Australia

A look at som of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Thursday, Sept. 10, prior to Week 1

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Seahawks in the NFC Championship Game

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Jan. 24, prior to the NFC Championship Game.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Bears in the divisional round

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Jan. 17, prior to the divisional round.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Panthers in the Wild Card round

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Friday, Jan. 9, prior to the Wild Card round.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Cardinals in Week 18

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Jan. 3, prior to Week 18.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Falcons on Monday Night Football in Week 17

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Sunday, Dec. 28, prior to Week 17.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Seahawks on Thursday Night Football in Week 16

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Thursday, Dec. 18, prior to Week 16.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams vs. Lions in Week 15

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Dec. 13, prior to Week 15.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Cardinals in Week 14

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Dec. 6, prior to Week 14.

news

Top Rams News: Previews and predictions for Rams at Panthers in Week 13

A look at some of the top Rams headlines from around the web on Saturday, Nov. 29, prior to Week 13.

Advertising