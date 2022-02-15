Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Perennial Pro Bowl and All-Pro talent, three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald adds Super Bowl title to career achievements

Feb 14, 2022 at 05:12 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Aaron Donald already owns one of the most decorated careers in NFL history, but the Rams defensive lineman offered a simple but powerful reminder of the one thing he was still chasing by tapping his left ring finger multiple times.

I want my (Super Bowl) ring.

Donald finally crossed it off his list with the Rams' 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

"It's like, finally, mission complete," Donald said postgame.

The Rams had just taken a 23-20 on what would be their third game-winning drive of the playoffs and needed a stop on the ensuing series. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow quickly moved them to midfield with a pair of completions to top targets Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

However, after an incompletion to Chase and running back Samaje Perine got stuffed at the line of scrimmage Cincinnati's last gasp would come down to a 4th and 1 from the Los Angeles 49.

That's when Rams head coach Sean McVay called Donald's shot.

"When it was the fourth down, and you could see they got into the shotgun and they were probably not going to run the football, I said, 'Aaron's going to close the game out right here,'" McVay said. "And he is the F'IN man."

Indeed, Donald pressure Burrow into an errant pass out of reach of Perine's arms, resulting in a turnover on downs.

"He's just rushing man," Rams outside linebacker Von Miller said. "We've been doing what we were doing great all year."

When Donald did just as he did in the NFC Championship – creating game-clinching pressure – but in the Super Bowl, his celebration was fitting.

"Ring me!" he yelled, tapping the same finger as two weeks earlier. "Ring me!"

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Rams react to winning Super Bowl LVI

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, outside linebacker Von Miller and defensive lineman Aaron Donald's postgame press conferences following their 23-20 Super Bowl LVI victory over the Bengals. 
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp named Super Bowl LVI MVP

Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's outstanding performance against the Bengals earned him Super Bowl LVI MVP honors. 
news

Game Recap: Matthew Stafford's fourth-quarter, go-ahead touchdown pass to Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald's fourth-down pressure lifts Rams to 23-20 victory over Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Rams are Super Bowl champions thanks to timely, clutch plays by quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and defensive lineman Aaron Donald. 
news

Bryce Perkins, Jake Funk and Terrell Lewis among Rams' inactives for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at who's active and who's inactive for Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals. 
news

Top Rams News: What experts are saying about Rams-Bengals heading into Super Bowl LVI 

Previews, predictions and other coverage from local and national ahead of Super Bowl LVI on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium. 
news

Super Bowl LVI: El partido más grande en la historia de Los Angeles Rams

Los Rams tienen el equipo más completo y probado, pero para completar la histórica misión de coronarse en su propio estadio, tienen que frenar a unos irreverentes Cincinnati Bengals
news

3 Keys to Winning for the Rams against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI 

Here are three keys to the Los Angeles Rams winning Super Bowl LVI against the Bengals, powered by The Wallace Firm. 
news

From the Podium: Best of Friday's Super Bowl LVI Rams press conferences

Highlights from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford,  running back ﻿Cam Akers﻿, offensive lineman ﻿Andrew Whitworth﻿, wide receiver ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿, wide receiver ﻿Odell Beckham Jr.﻿, linebacker ﻿Troy Reeder﻿, cornerback ﻿Darious Williams﻿, defensive back ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ and safety ﻿Eric Weddle﻿'s Super Bowl LVI Friday press conferences.
news

How connectedness, coach Kevin Carberry's approach shaped Rams offensive line leading into Super Bowl LVI

The success of the Rams' offensive line this season is a credit not only to offensive line coach Kevin Carberry's approach but also a connected group of players. 
news

Injury Report 2/11: Tyler Higbee and Joe Noteboom placed on Injured Reserve; Rams otherwise carry no injury designations for Super Bowl LVI vs. Bengals

A look at the final injury report leading into Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium.
news

Social Roundup: Social media reacts to Cooper Kupp, Andrew Whitworth & Dick Vermeil's NFL Honors awards

Los Angeles Rams players, NFL legends, & many more react to NFL Honors awards brought home by the Rams
Advertising