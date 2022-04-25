Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Mock Draft Roundup: Final projections ahead of 2022 NFL Draft

Apr 25, 2022 at 03:17 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

We have officially reached the week of the 2022 NFL Draft, which makes this the last mock draft roundup before the real thing takes place Thursday, April 28 through Saturday, April 30 in Las Vegas.

Here is one last look at experts projections for the Rams, three days away from the start of the draft.

220425_MockDraftRoundup_1600x900
AP Photo/Jay LaPrete

NFL.com

Date: April 22

Expert: Chad Reuter, Draft Analyst

The pick(s): Tennessee-Chattanooga OG Cole Strange (3rd round, No. 104 overall, special compensatory), Miami (Ohio) EDGE Dominique Robinson (4th round, No. 142, compensatory), Alabama CB Joshua Jobe (5th round, No. 175), Appalachian State LB D'Marco Jackson (6th round, No. 211), North Dakota OT Matt Waletzko (No. 212), Iowa State DT Eyioma Uwazurike (No. 218), Pittsburgh TE Lucas Krull (7th round, No. 238), UMass Amhert CB Bryce Watts (No. 253).

A five-year starter for the Mocs, Strange won the Jacobs Blocking Award for the Southern Conference for a second-straight year after starting all 11 games (nine at left guard and two at left tackle) and blocking for an offensive line that paved the way for 205.5 rushing yards per game.

Robinson collected 29 total tackles (8.5 for loss) and 4.5 sacks in 12 games last year, earning Third-Team All-Conference recognition from MAC coaches.

Jobe tallied 38 total tackles, four pass breakups and two interceptions in 12 games before suffering an injury in the SEC Championship that sidelined him for the College Football Playoff.

Jackson produced 19 tackles for loss (fourth-most in the FBS) and 119 total tackles overall, plus six sacks, an interception and five pass breakups in 14 starts last season en route to Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-Conference honors.

Waletzko started 10 games at left tackle for North Dakota State, earning First-Team All-Missouri-Valley-Football-Conference recognition.

Uwazurike was a First-Team All-Big 12 selection by conference coaches in 2021 after posting 42 tackles (12 for loss) plus nine sacks while starting 10 of the 13 games he played in.

Krull bounced back from a knee injury to produce 38 receptions for 451 yards and six touchdowns while starting 11 of the 14 games he played in, receiving Second-Team All-ACC recognition.

Watts started all 12 games for UMass, making 43 total tackles, an interception and four pass breakups.

Sporting News

Date: April 25

Expert: Vinnie Iyer, NFL writer

The pick(s): Jobe (3rd round, No. 104 overall, special compensatory)

Notes: See above for Jobe's background.

Baltimore Sun

Date: April 22

Expert: C.J. Doon, sports content coordinator

The pick(s): Houston CB Marcus Jones (Round 3, No. 104 overall, special compensatory), Georgia OG Justin Shaffer (Round 4, No. 142)

Notes: Jones registered 40 total tackles, five interceptions and four return touchdowns on special teams to earn First-Team All-American Athletic Conference honors as a returner and Second-Team recognition as a cornerback.

Shaffer started all 15 of Georgia's games at left guard, receiving Associated Press and Coaches All-SEC Second Team recognition.

USA TODAY Sports' The Draft Wire

Date: April 22

Expert: Luke Easterling, editor

The pick(s): Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (Round 3, No. 104 overall, special compensatory)

Notes: Owning experience starting at both right tackle and left tackle, Petit-Frere started 11 games at the former for the Buckeyes in 2021, earning Second-Team All-American honors from the Associated Press, plus First-Team All-Big Ten recognition.

