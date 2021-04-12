Mock Draft Roundup: Offensive and defensive line options

Date: April 5

Expert: Ryan Wilson, NFL and NFL Draft Writer

The pick(s): Notre Dame OL Aaron Banks (No. 57 overall)

Notes: Banks was a an Associated Press First Team All-American and First Team All-ACC selection after starting 12 games for the college football playoff-qualifying Irish which owned the ACC's third-ranked total offense and rushing offense. Overall, he has 33 starts at left guard from his time at Notre Dame.

Expert: NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah

The pick(s): LSU LB Jabril Cox (No. 57 overall, pictured above), East Carolina OT D'Ante Smith (No. 88), Texas DT Ta'Quon Graham (No. 103, compensatory)

Notes: Originally a grad transfer from North Dakota State, Cox started all 10 games in his lone season with LSU, racking up the third-most tackles on the team (58).

Smith suffered an undisclosed injury in East Carolina's 2020 season opener and eventually chose to declare for the NFL Draft in November rather than resume his senior season once healthy. Prior to that injury, though, he had made 27 consecutive starts at left tackle for the Pirates.

Graham received All-Big-12 honorable mention recognition as a senior last year after producing 23 tackles (seven for loss), two sacks, two quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery as a starter on the defensive line for all nine of the Longhorns' regular season games.

Date: April 6

Expert: Luke Easterling, The Draft Wire editor

The pick(s): Cincinnati OT James Hudson (No. 57 overall)