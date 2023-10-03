Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

New food at the Rams House

Oct 03, 2023 at 09:00 AM
dxe9dsbfv0wklybultcn
TheRams.com
230929-sofi-stadium-food-16x9
New food and beverage at Los Angeles Rams' SoFi Stadium

New menu items, based on fan feedback and new technology, await Rams fans inside SoFi Stadium this fall. Those new items will feature some gameday classics with a new L.A. twist. Additionally, Uber Eats mobile ordering will be available for pickup and two autonomous grab-and-go-stores were added for convenience for fans.  

New items and greater variety are also coming to premium spaces. The Patio Clubs will add options such as an Italian hero sandwich, veggie gyro, smoked brisket biscuit, crispy pork belly sandwich, and more. Melissa's will have a fruit cart located in the Patio Clubs loaded with fresh, seasonal offerings, while the Chairman's Clubs will feature an Ice Cream Cart.  

The new autonomous grab-and-go stores will open this month on the Google Cloud Club level, located on the east and west sides in the breezeways behind the Owner's Clubs. Fans can tap their credit cards to enter these stores, then grab the drinks of their choices and exit without visiting a cashier. Additionally, all menus in the Google Cloud club, from Baja to BBQ, have been revamped, and the chefs are ready for fans to dig into some delicious dishes.  

"The fans asked, and we are excited to be delivering a variety of new, flavorful food and beverage options to enjoy this season throughout SoFi Stadium," said Robert Biebrich, Regional Executive Chef, Legends Hospitality at SoFi Stadium. "The new offerings continue to deliver on our commitment to using fresh, premium ingredients to offer an LA take on the gameday favorites fans know and love." 

New this season, fans can order-ahead from concession stands through the Uber Eats app. Available in non-club areas in the 200, 300 and 400/500 sections, fans can pick up pre-ordered food from a dedicated Uber Eats lane at concession stands. When inside SoFi Stadium, simply open the Uber Eats app, select the seating section that you're in, pick from the dining options you can order from then head to the concession stand when you receive a notification. Spend less time waiting in line and more time watching the action on the field.  

SoFi Stadium is committed to continuing to improve its world-class gameday experience by listening to fans and seeking best practices across the industry. In the core four concession stands – Fairfax, Olvera, San Vicente and Sawtelle – fans can get a taste of the variety of the LA food scene. Food is made fresh to order from in-house chefs, including our own pastry chef, in 100% live-fire kitchens with top-of-the-line equipment, including BBQ smoker and pizza ovens.  

New items to try this year in concession stands include:  

  • Churro Bites 
  • Pastrami Hot Dog 
  • Chicken Parm Sandwich 
  • Antipasto Salad 
  • Korean Chicken Loaded Tater Tots 
  • Mozzarella Sticks 
  • Garlic Knots 
  • Pastrami Cheeseburger 
  • Cake Brownie 
  • Meatball Sub 
  • Chile Relleno Burrito 

For the full list of items at each general concession stand, click HERE. To try the items at a Rams game this season, visit www.therams.com/tickets.

PHOTOS: New food and beverage items at SoFi Stadium

JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_172
1 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_002
2 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_013
3 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_011
4 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_003
5 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_009
6 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_194
7 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_193
8 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_180
9 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_190
10 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_187
11 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_183
12 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_189
13 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_179
14 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_176
15 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_184
16 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_167
17 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_174
18 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_162
19 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_173
20 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_168
21 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_158
22 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_156
23 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_170
24 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_165
25 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_141
26 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_161
27 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_139
28 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_154
29 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_151
30 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_149
31 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_147
32 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_133
33 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_143
34 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_137
35 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_129
36 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_131
37 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_135
38 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_125
39 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_115
40 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_117
41 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_120
42 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_127
43 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_122
44 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_107
45 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_109
46 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_111
47 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_093
48 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_105
49 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_104
50 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_098
51 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_091
52 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_100
53 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_095
54 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_089
55 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_102
56 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_087
57 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_085
58 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_084
59 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_073
60 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_082
61 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_075
62 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_079
63 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_078
64 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_061
65 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_068
66 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_071
67 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_069
68 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_066
69 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_057
70 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_063
71 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_060
72 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_055
73 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_053
74 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_048
75 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_051
76 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_044
77 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_041
78 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_035
79 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_039
80 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_045
81 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_027
82 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_032
83 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_037
84 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_033
85 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_030
86 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_023
87 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_025
88 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_021
89 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_019
90 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_017
91 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
JakobLayman.0923.LegendsSofi_153
92 / 92
Photograph: Jakob N. Layman/Jakob N. Layman
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Social Roundup: Reactions around the league on Puka Nacua's record-setting performance against the Colts

Take a look a what those around the league have said about Los Angeles Rams rookie wide receiver Puka Nacua's performance through his first four games in the NFL. 
news

Los Angeles Rams run the numbers in "Numbers Game"

Inspiring short film created in partnership with Sleep Number features safety & team co-captain Jordan Fuller sharing his dramatic comeback story 
news

Los Angeles Rams, Snapchat & Princess Cruises launch augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams, Princess Cruises and Snapchat are making a splash this season with a new augmented reality experience at SoFi Stadium.
news

Know before you go: Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday, September 17 at 1:05 p.m. PT in an NFC West divisional showdown.
news

Los Angeles Rams & Born X Raised announce capsule collection in anticipation of 2023 home opener

Rams x Born X Raised Capsule Collection will be available for purchase online at RamsFanShop.com and BornXRaised.com on Friday, September 15 at Noon PT.
news

Los Angeles Rams at Denver Broncos: How to watch, listen to and live stream 2023 Preseason Week 3 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams at Broncos Week 3 preseason game on Saturday, August 26, 2023. 
news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Las Vegas Raiders this Saturday, August 19 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their final home preseason game of 2023.
news

Los Angeles Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers: How to watch, listen, and live stream 2023 Preseason Week 1 matchup

Here's how you can watch, listen to and live stream the Rams vs. Chargers Week 1 preseason game on Saturday, August 12, 2023.
news

Know before you go: Rams vs. Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Los Angeles Chargers this Saturday, August 12 at 6:00 p.m. PT in their preseason kickoff game.
news

Rams and Pechanga Resort Casino team to give fans chance to forecast games & win prizes, powered by Tally Technology Group

Fans can register to play at therams.com/pickem 
news

'LA Rams Cheerleaders: Making the Squad' returns for third season  

The first episode premieres Sunday, August 6th at 6:30pm PT on ABC7 Los Angeles.
Advertising