New food at the Rams House

New menu items, based on fan feedback and new technology, await Rams fans inside SoFi Stadium this fall. Those new items will feature some gameday classics with a new L.A. twist. Additionally, Uber Eats mobile ordering will be available for pickup and two autonomous grab-and-go-stores were added for convenience for fans.

New items and greater variety are also coming to premium spaces. The Patio Clubs will add options such as an Italian hero sandwich, veggie gyro, smoked brisket biscuit, crispy pork belly sandwich, and more. Melissa's will have a fruit cart located in the Patio Clubs loaded with fresh, seasonal offerings, while the Chairman's Clubs will feature an Ice Cream Cart.

The new autonomous grab-and-go stores will open this month on the Google Cloud Club level, located on the east and west sides in the breezeways behind the Owner's Clubs. Fans can tap their credit cards to enter these stores, then grab the drinks of their choices and exit without visiting a cashier. Additionally, all menus in the Google Cloud club, from Baja to BBQ, have been revamped, and the chefs are ready for fans to dig into some delicious dishes.

"The fans asked, and we are excited to be delivering a variety of new, flavorful food and beverage options to enjoy this season throughout SoFi Stadium," said Robert Biebrich, Regional Executive Chef, Legends Hospitality at SoFi Stadium. "The new offerings continue to deliver on our commitment to using fresh, premium ingredients to offer an LA take on the gameday favorites fans know and love."

New this season, fans can order-ahead from concession stands through the Uber Eats app. Available in non-club areas in the 200, 300 and 400/500 sections, fans can pick up pre-ordered food from a dedicated Uber Eats lane at concession stands. When inside SoFi Stadium, simply open the Uber Eats app, select the seating section that you're in, pick from the dining options you can order from then head to the concession stand when you receive a notification. Spend less time waiting in line and more time watching the action on the field.

SoFi Stadium is committed to continuing to improve its world-class gameday experience by listening to fans and seeking best practices across the industry. In the core four concession stands – Fairfax, Olvera, San Vicente and Sawtelle – fans can get a taste of the variety of the LA food scene. Food is made fresh to order from in-house chefs, including our own pastry chef, in 100% live-fire kitchens with top-of-the-line equipment, including BBQ smoker and pizza ovens.

New items to try this year in concession stands include:

Churro Bites

Pastrami Hot Dog

Chicken Parm Sandwich

Antipasto Salad

Korean Chicken Loaded Tater Tots

Mozzarella Sticks

Garlic Knots

Pastrami Cheeseburger

Cake Brownie

Meatball Sub

Chile Relleno Burrito