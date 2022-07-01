Newcomer update: Cobie Durant

What's Next: Competing for playing time. There are snaps to be earned following cornerback Darious Williams' departure in free agency, but the defensive back room still returns plenty of talent from last season, including Jalen Ramsey, David Long Jr. and Robert Rochell. Exactly what Durant's look like remains to be seen, but there is an opportunity to potentially crack the rotation during his rookie season.

Quotable: "This is the best time to get those kinds of guys, right, the guys in the shorts. You get those guys out there that can run around, and you get those guys, you can really evaluate the movement, you can evaluate ball skills, you can evaluate a lot more than you can from the people up front. So it's been really fun watching those guys compete and go at it, and it's been really fun watching the evaluations of (general manager) Les (Snead) and his staff, and our coaching staff, all come to fruition." – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris on the competitiveness between the younger and older defensive backs