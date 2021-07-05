Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: DeSean Jackson

Jul 05, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. Kicking off the series is wide receiver DeSean Jackson.

How He Got Here: Jackson was available this offseason after being released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Feb. 19. A little over a month later, he agreed to terms with the Rams on a one-year deal. The signing reunited him with Rams head coach Sean McVay, who was his offensive coordinator for three seasons in Washington (2014-16) and oversaw a span in which Jackson posted the second-highest (20.9, 2014) and fourth-highest (17.9, 2016) single-season yards per reception averages of his career.

What's Next: Reconnecting with McVay, Jackson will be tasked with filling a similar role to his first stint. McVay previously mentioned creating more explosive plays being a priority this year, and Jackson's speed and big-play ability will play an important part in that. It's also possible Jackson could be used in other ways. Jackson landed in a Los Angeles offense with established, returning targets for quarterback Matthew Stafford – similar to his arrival in Washington seven years ago – but McVay still found other ways to capitalize on Jackson's skillset beyond just his niche "deep threat" role back then. On June 9, Stafford said Jackson "still has the long speed" and "plays a little bit bigger than people give him credit for."

Bet You Didn't Know: Though many may recognize Jackson from his college playing days at Cal, his roots go deeper than that. He grew up in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles – even playing football in a park near what is now the site for SoFi Stadium – before starring at Long Beach Polytechnic High School. He was also a producer of All Eyez on Me, a 2017 biopic on rapper and activist Tupac Shakur.

Quotable: "Just getting the relationships down with my teammates, Rob (Robert Woods), Coop (Cooper Kupp), guys like that and seeing how we're going to work together, it's definitely going to be a scary group for defenses and defenders, because Sean McVay, one thing about him is he's going to figure out how to get people open. So we're just looking forward to having a lot of fun doing it." – DeSean Jackson on June 8

PHOTOS: DeSean Jackson offseason update

Take a look back at wide receiver DeSean Jackson's first offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

Related Content

news

Jalen Ramsey named NFL's No. 1 lockdown corner by NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks

Ranking the league's top five lockdown cornerbacks, NFL.com's Bucky Brooks puts the Rams' Jalen Ramsey at the top of his list. 
news

Jake Funk's resolve helps him continue to defy the odds

No matter what hurdle has been thrown his way, Rams running back Jake Funk has managed to clear it with an unwavering self-confidence.
news

Rams' acquisition of Matthew Stafford most impactful 2021 offseason trade, per CBS Sports

CBS Sports says the Rams getting quarterback Matthew Stafford was the most impactful trade made this offseason.  
news

DeSean Jackson ve una conexión clara entre él y Matthew Stafford, Rams y equipos de calibre de campeonato

Ya sea el nuevo mariscal de campo Matthew Stafford o las aspiraciones de campeonato de los Rams, no es difícil para el receptor abierto DeSean Jackson establecer conexiones con ambos.
news

PFF: Rams have No. 4 defensive line unit in NFL entering 2021 season

Ranking every NFL team's defensive line ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus places the Rams' unit in the top five.
news

PFF: Aaron Donald No. 1 interior defender heading into 2021 season

Ranking the top interior defenders ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus placed Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald atop its list. 
news

NFL.com's Adam Schein: Hop on the Cam Akers bandwagon

NFL.com contributing columnist Adam Schein's annual bandwagons to hop on includes Rams second-year running back Cam Akers. 
news

Where are They Now? Mike Lansford

Although known for his accurate kicks and ability to come through in clutch situations, Mike Lansford's success with the Rams didn't come without its fair share of obstacles and setbacks.
news

Pro Football Focus: Rams have No. 8 offensive line in NFL entering 2021 season

Ranking every NFL team's offensive line ahead of the 2021 season, scouting service Pro Football Focus places the Rams' unit in the Top 10. 
news

Bleacher Report: Austin Corbett is best-kept secret on Rams roster

Examining every NFL roster for each team's best kept secret, Bleacher Report's pick for the Rams is offensive lineman offensive Austin Corbett. 
news

Players see energetic, relatable coach in defensive coordinator Raheem Morris

New Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris' approach to the job has resonated with players in a short amount of time. 
