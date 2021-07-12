Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Newcomer update: Jake Funk

Jul 12, 2021 at 09:30 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

With the offseason program complete and training camp on the horizon, it's time to look ahead. As part of the preparation for training camp, theRams.com will be spotlighting a handful of players new to the Rams' roster. The series continues with a look at rookie running back Jake Funk﻿.

How He Got Here: The 5-foot-10, 205-pound Funk was drafted in the seventh round (233rd overall) by the Rams, using the second of the two selections acquired in a draft-day trade with the Texans for the 170th pick. Prior to arriving in Los Angeles, he tallied 135 carries for 968 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 35 games across five seasons at Maryland (two of those seasons cut short due to injury), also adding 23 receptions for 134 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

What's Next: Like others in the Rams running back room, veteran Malcolm Brown's departure opens up 101 of the 384 attempts recorded by that group last year to be filled and competed for in that third running back role. Funk will also have an opportunity to earn a special teams role – Rams general manager Les Snead said after Day 3 of the draft that Funk was one of their highly-rated special teams coverage players and also has the ability to return kicks.

Bet You Didn't Know: At Maryland, Funk over the course of his career shared a backfield with future NFL running backs Trey Edmunds (Steelers), Anthony McFarland (Steelers), Ty Johnson (Jets) and Javon Leake (undrafted free agent signee of the Giants in 2020).

Quotable: "He's a mature rookie. I think he's really taken to (running backs coach) Thomas Brown. What a great job Thomas does as a coach really helping these guys grow. And because you get a little bit of extra time with rookies with some of the meetings and some of the things we added over the months these guys have been with us, you've really seen his growth, his comfort level (increase)." – Rams head coach Sean McVay on June 10

PHOTOS: Capturing Jake Funk's first Rams offseason

Take a look back at rookie running back Jake Funk's first offseason with the Los Angeles Rams.

E_TOW_2654
1 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_1593
2 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9319
3 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL3218
4 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL1664 1
5 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9941
6 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8927
7 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4626
8 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL6460
9 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL5771
10 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL7397
11 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL8644
12 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_2988
13 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOW_4605
14 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL6700
15 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL4665
16 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL2233
17 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOW_9506
18 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
The Los Angeles Rams practice during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
19 / 25

The Los Angeles Rams practice during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL4725
20 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9167
21 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
E_TOWL9560
22 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
E_TOWL9146
23 / 25
Brevin Townsell / LA Rams
Running back Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
24 / 25

Running back Jake Funk of the Los Angeles Rams practices during OTA's, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Jeff Lewis
E_TOWL7438
25 / 25
Brevin Townsell/ LA Rams
news

21 reasons to get excited for Rams 2021 Training Camp 

Which wide receiver will benefit most from the addition of Matthew Stafford, who is the leader in the clubhouse to be the signal caller on defense, and which position group expects to be the most interesting battle during camp. J.B. Long answers these questions and more in his 2021 Training Camp preview.
news

Las batallas y estrellas a seguir en el Training Camp 2021 de los Rams

El equipo y sus aficionados se reencontrarán a partir del 28 de julio con 10 prácticas abiertas al público en la Universidad de California-Irvine 
news

Newcomer update: Earnest Brown IV

Checking in on Rams rookie defensive lineman Earnest Brown IV with the offseason program complete and training camp approaching. 
news

Newcomer update: Jacob Harris

What's the latest on Rams rookie tight end Jacob Harris with the offseason program complete and training camp coming up? 
news

Humble but motivated Chris Garrett driven by family

Rookie outside linebacker Chris Garrett's journey to the Rams has been forged by his faith and wanting to provide his family.
news

Los Angeles Rams to kick off Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union on July 28

Fans must sign up for free tickets at TheRams.com/trainingcamp
news

Newcomer update: Robert Rochell

Our series of offseason updates ahead of training camp on players new to the Rams roster in 2021 continues with rookie cornerback Robert Rochell. 
news

Newcomer update: Bobby Brown III

Our series of offseason updates ahead of training camp on players new to the Rams roster in 2021 continues with rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III. 
news

Newcomer update: Ernest Jones

Continuing our training camp preview series spotlighting players new to the Rams roster in 2021, theRams.com examines rookie linebacker Ernest Jones. 
news

Newcomer update: Tutu Atwell

With training camp coming up later this month, theRams.com continues a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2021 with rookie wide receiver Tutu Atwell.
news

Newcomer update: DeSean Jackson

With training camp coming up later this month, theRams.com begins a series of updates on players new to the Rams roster for 2021 with wide receiver DeSean Jackson.
