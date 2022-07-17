Newcomer update: Russ Yeast

How He Got Here: The Rams used their seventh selection in the 2022 NFL Draft on Yeast, taking him 253rd overall in the seventh round.

What's Next: Competing for playing time. As mentioned in the newcomer updates on his fellow first-year defensive backs, there are snaps in the rotation to be earned with Darious Williams departing in free agency, and given the attrition experienced last year, it might be incentive for the Rams to build that depth and get the younger players some playing time early on.

Bet You Didn't Know: Continuing a common trait among Rams draftees, Yeast played on both sides of the ball in high school and also returned kickoffs. Overall, he rushed for 1,525 yards and 19 touchdowns and hauled in 32 receptions for 602 yards and eight touchdowns in 14 games as a senior at Greenwood (Ind.) Center Grove.