NFC Playoff Picture entering Divisional Round: Recapping Super Wild Card Weekend, previewing NFC championship scenarios for remaining teams

Jan 18, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Rams continue postseason play traveling to Tampa Bay to take on the reigning Super Bowl champion Buccaneers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. on Sunday is scheduled for 12 p.m. pacific time (NBC, Peacock, Universo).

Here is a look at the updated NFC playoff picture following Super Wild Card Weekend and heading into the Divisional round:

1. Green Bay Packers (13-4): The Packers had a first-round bye and awaited the lowest remaining seed coming out of the Wild Card round. That team turned out to be the 49ers, who they will host at Lambeau Field on Saturday at 5:15 p.m. pacific time on FOX.

2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (13-4): Although the Eagles attempted to make a fourth-quarter rally, the Buccaneers' 31-0 lead through the first three quarters proved insurmountable in an eventual 31-15 Bucs victory. Of concern for Tampa Bay is the uncertain status of starting center Ryan Jensen and starting right tackle Tristan Wirfs, each of whom sustained an ankle sprain against Philadelphia.

4. Los Angeles Rams (12-5): A fast start – 21 points scored before the Cardinals got a first down – led to a 34-11 victory and a trip to Tampa Bay to take on the Bucs.

6. San Francisco 49ers (10-7): A chaotic 23-17 win over the Cowboys earned the 49ers a trip to Green Bay to take on the Packers.

What's on the line for the Rams in the Divisional Round, and how other results influence their path: Win, and advance to the NFC Championship. Lose, and season ends.

If the Rams win, here are the scenarios for who they would face in the NFC Championship and what fans should be watching for as the Divisional Round plays out:

  • If the Packers win, the Rams head to Green Bay.
  • If the 49ers win, the Rams host the 49ers.

On the other hand, if Bucs win and the 49ers win, the Bucs would host the 49ers. If the Bucs and the Packers win, the Bucs go to Green Bay.

