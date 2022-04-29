Best players available at Rams' positions of need following Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially in the books, so now we can turn our attention to Rounds 2 and 3.
It will be awhile before the Rams are on the clock, with them not scheduled to make their first pick until No. 104 overall in the third round, but here's a look at some of the top prospects remaining at positions of need for Los Angeles according to experts.
Cornerback
- Clemson's Andrew Booth (No. 32 on NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah's Top 150 prospects, pictured above): Led the Tigers with three interceptions, adding 37 tackles and five pass breakups in 11 starts.
- Washington's Kyler Gordon (No. 35 on Jeremiah's Top 150): Posted 46 tackles, two interceptions and team-high seven pass breakups while starting 12 games.
- Auburn's Roger McCreary (No. 52 on Jeremiah's Top 150): A first-team Associated Press All-American and All-SEC selection in 2021, McCreary led the conference with 14 pass breakups, led the Tigers with two interceptions and made a career-best 49 tackles in 12 starts.
Offensive line
- Central Michigan OT Bernhard Raimann (No. 43 on Jeremiah's Top 150): 12-game starter at left tackle in 2021 whose performance earned him First-Team All-MAC recognition.
- Ohio State OT Nicholas Petit-Frere (No. 56 on Jeremiah's Top 150): 11-game starter at left tackle in 2021 whose performance earned him Second-Team Associated Press All-American and First-Team All-Big Ten recognition.
- Nebraska C Cam Jurgens (No. 58 on Jeremiah's Top 150): 12-game starter in 2021 whose performance garnered Third-Team All-Big Ten recognition from conference coaches.
EDGE
- Minnesota's Boye Mafe (No. 31 on Jeremiah's Top 150): 10 tackles for loss and seven sacks while starting in 9 of 13 games played.
- Penn State's Arnold Ebiketie (No. 34 on Jeremiah's Top 150): First-Team All-Big Ten selection by conference coaches led the Nittany Lions with 18 tackles for loss (62 total) and 9.5 sacks, adding two fumbles and two blocked kicks.
- Oklahoma's Nik Bonitto (No. 44 on Jeremiah's Top 150): Made 39 total tackles (15 for loss) and seven sacks in 12 starts.