Get to know BYU WR Puka Nacua | Pick 177

The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was chosen in the fifth round, 177th overall.
Here's what you should know about him:
1) Another captain
Voted a team captain, Nacua is one of nine 2023 Rams draft picks (out of 14 total) with such experience.
2) Record-setting Utah high school receiver
Nacua's preps career saw him put up historic numbers, breaking Utah state records for career receptions (260), yards (5,226) and receiving touchdowns. (58)
3) Fulfilling a promise
Nacua's father, Lionel, passed away from diabetes in 2012 and always wanted his sons to play football at BYU. After beginning his college career at the University of Washington, Nacua played his two seasons at BYU.
4) Bowler
According to his BYU bio, Nacua bowls "about a 200 on average."
5) Former hooper
Nacua also played basketball in high school and was a second-team all-state selection by coaches his junior year.