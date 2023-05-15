Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Get to know BYU WR Puka Nacua | Pick 177

May 15, 2023 at 09:37 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used their eighth selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua, who was chosen in the fifth round, 177th overall.

Here's what you should know about him:

230515_GettoKnowNacua_16x9

1) Another captain

Voted a team captain, Nacua is one of nine 2023 Rams draft picks (out of 14 total) with such experience.

2) Record-setting Utah high school receiver

Nacua's preps career saw him put up historic numbers, breaking Utah state records for career receptions (260), yards (5,226) and receiving touchdowns. (58)

3) Fulfilling a promise

Nacua's father, Lionel, passed away from diabetes in 2012 and always wanted his sons to play football at BYU. After beginning his college career at the University of Washington, Nacua played his two seasons at BYU.

4) Bowler

According to his BYU bio, Nacua bowls "about a 200 on average."

5) Former hooper

Nacua also played basketball in high school and was a second-team all-state selection by coaches his junior year.

