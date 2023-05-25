Get to know Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II | Pick 234

1) Another captain

Voted a season captain by his Oklahoma State teammates, Taylor was one of nine Rams 2023 draftees who had either game or team captain experience during their college career.

2) Senior Bowl find

Taylor was one of seven players Reese's Senior Bowl participants drafted by the Rams this year, tied for most by an NFL team in this year's draft. The others were guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Byron Young, linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., tight end Davis Allen and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

3) Durability

Taylor closed out his college career making 26 consecutive starts.

4) Rare touchdown company

Taylor concluded his career ranked among the top 10 active FBS players with three career non-offensive touchdowns.

5) Once on offense