Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Presented by

Get to know Oklahoma State S Jason Taylor II | Pick 234

May 25, 2023 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

The Rams used their 13th selection in the 2023 NFL Draft on Oklahoma State safety Jason Taylor II, who was chosen 234th overall in the seventh round.

Here's what you should know about him.`

230525_GettoKnowJasonTaylor_16x9

1) Another captain

Voted a season captain by his Oklahoma State teammates, Taylor was one of nine Rams 2023 draftees who had either game or team captain experience during their college career.

2) Senior Bowl find

Taylor was one of seven players Reese's Senior Bowl participants drafted by the Rams this year, tied for most by an NFL team in this year's draft. The others were guard Steve Avila, outside linebacker Byron Young, linebacker Nick Hampton, offensive tackle Warren McClendon Jr., tight end Davis Allen and wide receiver Puka Nacua.

3) Durability

Taylor closed out his college career making 26 consecutive starts.

4) Rare touchdown company

Taylor concluded his career ranked among the top 10 active FBS players with three career non-offensive touchdowns.

5) Once on offense

In high school, Taylor also made an impact as a receiver with 42 receptions for nearly 800 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2017.

Related Content

news

Stetson Bennett's NFL education has two valuable teachers in Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien

As Rams rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett navigates his transition from college to the NFL, Matthew Stafford and Brett Rypien provide him with two experienced resources to lean on.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: Cincinnati Bengals

In the third edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 3 road opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals.

news

How a roster with many new and young faces is impacting the Rams' approach to OTAs

The disciplined approach to 2023 resulted in the Rams bringing in more than 40 players. Here's how that's shaping the way they approach Organized Team Activities as those get underway.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Steve Avila and Stetson Bennett talk takeaways from first two days of OTAs

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive guard Steve Avila and quarterback Stetson Bennett's press conferences following day two of OTAs.

news

Thursday Night Football flex scheduling approved for 2023 season

The modified proposal allowing flex scheduling for Thursday Night Football for the 2023 season passed Monday at the NFL's Spring League Meeting in Minnesota. Here's what it means for Rams fans.

news

Rams claimed and awarded DB Vincent Gray off waivers

The Los Angeles Rams have claimed and been awarded former New Orleans Saints defensive back Vincent Gray off waivers.

news

Get to know Wingate P Ethan Evans | Pick 223

Here's what you should know about new Rams punter Ethan Evans, whom the team selected 223rd overall in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Get to know Ole Miss RB Zach Evans | Pick 215

Here's what you should know about new Rams running back Zach Evans, whom the team selected 215th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Get to know Nebraska OLB Ochaun Mathis | Pick 189

Here's what you should know about new Rams outside linebacker Ochaun Mathis, whom the team selected 189th overall in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

2023 Opponent Breakdown: San Francisco 49ers

In the second edition of an offseason series catching up on the Los Angeles Rams' 2023 opponents, theRams.com spotlights their Week 2 home opponent and Week 18 road opponent, the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Offseason departures put Cobie Durant in leadership role in second season

Though he's only in Year 2 of his NFL career, Rams cornerback Cobie Durant's experience – combined with offseason departures – make him someone Los Angeles' secondary will look to for leadership in 2023.

Advertising