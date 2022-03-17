2022 NFL Free Agency: Best available on Day 2, based on Rams' needs according to experts

Linebacker

1) Bobby Wagner – No. 16 free agent on NFL.com Top 101, No. 3 free agent on PFF Top 100 best available; pictured above

An 8-time Pro Bowler and 6-time First-Team All-Pro, the 31-year-old Wagner amassed 1,383 total tackles, 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 16 pass breakups and six forced fumbles in 10 seasons with the Seahawks. He'd be a valuable veteran presence to have as a mentor for Ernest Jones, who had a promising rookie season in 2021.

2) Jadeveon Clowney – No. 17 (NFL.com), No. 4 (PFF)

The 28-year-old outside linebacker had a productive 2021 season with the Browns, registering nine sacks – half of a sack shy of matching his single-season career high – in 14 games, plus 37 total tackles and 19 QB hits. With Von Miller agreeing to terms with the Bills, the Rams could turn to Clowney as Leonard Floyd's new edge-rushing partner.

3) Melvin Ingram III – No. 18 (NFL.com), No. 10 (PFF)

Ingram, 32, had one sack in six games with the Steelers, then was traded to the Chiefs where he finished with two sacks in 12 games between the regular season and the playoffs. In 128 career games, he's tallied 385 total tackles, 51 sacks, 15 forced fumbles and 29 pass breakups.

Cornerback

1) Stephon Gilmore – No. 12 (NFL.com), No. 5 (PFF)

A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time First-Team All-Pro, the 31-year-old Gilmore began the 2021 season on the Patriots' physically unable to perform list after quad surgery in December 2020, then was traded to the Panthers in early October. He registered two interceptions, two pass breakups and 16 total tackles in nine games with the Panthers before a quad injury sidelined him for the final two games of the season. With Darious Williams agreeing to terms with the Jaguars, Gilmore could be an option to reinforce the secondary.

2) Bryce Callahan – No. 52 (NFL.com), No. 29 (PFF)

Time spent on Injured Reserve due to a knee injury and the Reserve/COVID-19 list limited Callahan to 11 games (six starts), but he still produced 29 total tackles and four pass breakups as the Broncos' primary slot cornerback last year. At 5-foot-9 and 188 pounds, he more closely mirrors Williams' 5-9, 187-pound frame. He also offers some versatility, having also spent time playing outside corner in 2020, per PFF.

3) Donte Jackson - No. 69 (NFL.com), No. 34 (PFF)