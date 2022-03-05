NFL Scouting Combine still holds value to Rams, but approach this week is about efficient time management

This year, they felt their time was best spent staying in Los Angeles given the upcoming personnel decisions faced.

Free agency starts two weeks from when McVay and Snead spoke with the media. Both of them also said new deals for quarterback ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿ and defensive lineman ﻿Aaron Donald﻿ are a high priority this offseason.

So McVay and Snead remained local this week and started putting together the blueprint for both of those offseason tasks on Monday.

And of course, the combine still holds value.

"We're very intentional about how we use the combine," Snead said. "We definitely use it – our area scouts are doing something specifically different than maybe some of our personnel executives and advisors. Our analysts and analytics department will be crunching and synthesizing the numbers, right that come in as the players get measured and tested in different different drills. Maybe we're not there to see subset player, jump or do his broad jump. But we certainly utilize the numbers as they come in. So that's, that's what we're doing."

In terms of the different means of acquiring information that McVay mentioned, that will especially be the case again this year. Top-30 visits – as in, clubs being allowed to host up to 30 non-local prospects during the pre-draft process – is back on the offseason calendar after not taking place last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning March 8 and running through April 20. Teams can also conduct up to three video and phone interviews per prospect, no more than an hour in length, from March 8 through April 27.

In other words, there other ways for Snead and McVay to be involved in the information-gathering process prior to the draft without having to be physically present at the combine.