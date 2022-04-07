Notable No. 142 overall selections in NFL Draft history

2000: Raiders P Shane Lechler (pictured above)

The Texas A&M product went on to have an 18-year NFL career (13 seasons with the Oakland Raiders, then another five with the Houston Texans), earning seven Pro Bowl nods and six First-Team All-Pro selections. He ranked in the Top 10 in the league in yards per punt in 16 of his 18 seasons, including posting highest average in league six times (2003, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2009). According to pro-football-reference.com, Lechler is the NFL's all-time leader in career yards per punt (47.6).

2015: Bears S Adrian Amos

A fifth-round pick by Chicago in 2015, Amos was named to the 2015 PFWA All-Rookie Team after logging 67 total tackles and two pass breakups while starting in all 16 games.

Amos just completed his third season with the Packers and seventh in the NFL overall. He has played in 109 out of 113 possible regular season games during that time.

2009: Bengals P Kevin Huber

Huber is currently a free agent, but before that point, he spent 13 seasons with the Bengals, with a career average of 45.3 yards per punt and 207 games played.

2008: Bears CB Zack Bowman