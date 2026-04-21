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Notable No. 93 overall picks in NFL draft history

Apr 21, 2026 at 11:27 AM
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Wyatt Miller

Staff Writer

The Rams currently own the No. 93 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, and are scheduled to make that selection on April 24. Here are some of the most notable players who have been selected there:

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2011: Bears S Chris Conte

Conte was a dependable starter for the Bears and Buccaneers during his eight-year career. From his rookie year in 2011 to his second-to-last NFL season in 2017, Conte played in at least 12 games and caught at least one interception. He finished his career having played in 104 games (93 starts) and totaled 14 interceptions, 40 passes defended and 469 total tackles.

1998: Texans OG/C Steve McKinney

During his 10-year career, McKinney played in 143 games and started 133. He spent the first four years of his career with the Colts before going to Houston where he played for six years.

1996: Packers CB Tyrone Williams

In nine seasons, Williams played 120 games, starting 102, and racked up 19 interceptions, 44 passes defended (stat began being tracked in 1999) and 469 total tackles. He had a career-high five interceptions in 1998 and then had four in each of the next three seasons. He also helped the Packers to a Super Bowl victory during his rookie season in 1996 and caught an interception during the playoff run.

1990: Lions QB Scott Mitchell

Mitchell appeared in 99 games and started 71, with his best years coming in Detroit. He started there for four seasons and even threw for 4,338 yards and 32 touchdowns against 12 interceptions in 1995. He finished his career with 15,692 passing yards, 95 touchdowns and 81 interceptions.

1987: Eagles LB Byron Evans

Evans spent all eight of his NFL seasons in Philadelphia, where he totaled 13 interceptions, 11 forced fumbles, 12 fumble recoveries and 819 total tackles in 113 games. He led the league in tackles in 1989 with 184 and had at least 100 in each of the next four seasons.

1986: DT Joe Phillips

Phillips played in 200 games in 14 seasons, spending six with Kansas City, five with San Diego, one with St. Louis and his first and last season with Minnesota. He totaled 24.5 sacks and 399 total tackles.

1970: Packers CB Ken Ellis

In nine professional seasons, Ellis played 115 games and started 88. He totaled 22 interceptions (returning three for touchdowns) and earned two Pro Bowl nods (1973-74) and one AP First Team All-Pro selection in 1972. He spent six years with the Packers and then had various stints of one year or less with five different teams to close out his career.

1969: Chargers WR Charlie Joiner (HOF)

The clear-cut most successful 93rd overall pick came in the fourth round of the 1969 draft. Joiner played 18 seasons in the NFL (11 with the Chargers and four each with the Bengals and Oilers), accumulating 750 receptions, 12,146 receiving yards and 65 touchdowns. He made three Pro Bowls and was named an AP First Team All-Pro in 1980.

1962: Colts DT Fred Miller

In 10 NFL seasons, all spent with the then-Baltimore Colts, Miller accumulated 52.0 sacks and 10 fumble recoveries in 133 games. He made three-straight Pro Bowls from 1967-69 and helped Baltimore win Super Bowl V in 1970.

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