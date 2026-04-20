Rams reveal new jersey numbers for Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Blake Corum and others

New Rams cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson's jersey numbers are official: McDuffie will wear 22, while Watson will wear 35.

McDuffie wearing 22 means running back Blake Corum is now wearing 24, which was previously worn by inside linebacker Elias Neal. Neal will now wear 58.

New long snapper Joe Cardona will wear 49, while linebacker Grant Stuardwill wear 44. Safety Kamren Kinchens has switched from 26 to 5, the number he wore in college at the University of Miami (Fla.).