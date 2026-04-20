Rams 2026 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: One final preview 

Tyson led the Sun Devils with 61 receptions for 711 yards and eight receiving touchdowns while starting nine games (missed four because of separate hamstring injuries). While analysts are concerned about Tyson's injury history, he seemingly has the most upside of any receiver in this year's class.

"It feels like the Rams are on a year-to-year timeline in the late stages of Matthew Stafford's career, so they could be willing to take a risk here on a player with a lengthy injury history," writes Lee. "But if Tyson can stay healthy as a pro, he could be a Stefon Diggs–esque receiver and a perfect fit in Sean McVay's offense, punishing soft zone coverages with underneath targets. While I wish he showed more athleticism when picking up yards after the catch, I still see Tyson as a worthy first-round pick because of how consistently he separates from defensive backs."

Lemon remains the most consistently projected prospect at No. 13 for the Rams. Whether it's Lemon or another receiver from this year's class, most analysts see this as a move that accomplishes both short- and long-term goals for Los Angeles.

The former USC standout offers inside-out flexibility, reliable hands and toughness that helps generate yards after the catch. His 1,156 receiving yards led the Power Four conferences in the regular season, and he also finished with 74 receptions and 13 total touchdowns in 12 games for the Trojans last season.

"You might see Puka Nacua and Davante Adams on the Rams' depth chart and question them using a top-15 pick at receiver," Kiper writes. "But Adams turns 34 late in the 2026 season and is in the last year of his deal, and the receiver depth falls off dramatically after those two standouts. Besides, the Rams are again in win-now mode with quarterback Matthew Stafford on a year-to-year status at this point. General manager Les Snead has never shied away from going for it, and adding a tough-as-nails competitor with sure hands out of the slot could put this offense over the top in the team's quest for another Super Bowl."

On this April 16 episode of NFL Daily, Rodrigue and host Gregg Rosenthal gave the podcast's "Should Do Mock Draft," as in what teams should do. She says she was between offensive lineman and receiver, and ultimately lands on selecting Fano as the franchise's cornerstone right tackle who also helps maximize the remainder of Stafford's career and makes an impact as a run blocker.

Fano was a three-year starter at Utah who capped his college career winning the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman, offense or defense, in college football). Lauded for his strength, explosiveness and athleticism, some analysts wonder if the 6-foot-5 1/2, 311-pound offensive tackle's length makes him a better fit as an interior offensive lineman instead.

Another nod for an offensive tackle, with analyst Brandon Thorn having the Rams select Mauigoa as an upgrade at right tackle. Like Fano, Mauigoa was a three-year starter for the Hurricanes also recognized for his run blocking as well as his technique in pass protection.

"The Rams have a serviceable option at right tackle in Warren McClendon Jr.," Thorn said. "If Mauigoa is available, they would be hard-pressed to pass up the opportunity to upgrade the position. The 2025 Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner is an ideal fit for the Rams' downhill, vertical run game to form a potentially dominant duo with right guard Kevin Dotson in the team's Duo-based scheme."

In this live exercise, LA Times beat writer Gary Klein had the Rams going with Lemon as well, noting the need for this year and the future.