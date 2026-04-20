'Everything' about the Rams' organization made Kam Curl want to return before testing the free agent market

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. – The Rams clearly didn't want to risk losing safety Kam Curl, and he didn't feel the need to test the open market. After a career year in 2025, Los Angeles signed Curl to a three-year extension on March 10, before the start of free agency.

When Curl was asked on Monday what made him want to stay in L.A., he said "everything." From the coaches and teammates to the winning culture, everything about the Rams' organization made Curl confident that it was the right place for him to be.

"It just felt good to get it all done," Curl said, "especially with this organization. The fact that they wanted me back as bad as they did, it made me feel good."

When the deal was announced, the first person to reach out was fellow Rams safety Quentin Lake, who also signed a three-year extension with the team in early January. He then received a slew of other messages from teammates who were happy to have him back.

As a former seventh-round pick who went through free agency two years ago, Curl knew that L.A. was home and no one else was going to convince him otherwise. Since he arrived in Los Angeles in 2024, Curl's improvement has been obvious to anyone paying attention, whether they are inside or outside of the organization. He wants to continue growing and winning with the Rams.

Last season, he finished second among all defensive backs in tackles (122) and caught two interceptions in the regular season. He also made a clutch overtime pick against the Bears in the NFC divisional round to set up the game-winning drive, a play that has been brought up to him repeatedly during the offseason.

"It was a nice play, but we're trying to move forward," Curl said. "We're trying to be even better this season."

For Curl, that means winning a Super Bowl, but he also believes that he and Lake are the best safety tandem in the league and wants to continue proving it.

"We're both versatile," Curl said. "We both make plays in the box, deep balls we're making plays. I feel like we both can do everything and we show that on the field and they brought us both back, so the proof is in the pudding."

Curl moved around the formation frequently last year, taking 58.6% of his snaps at free safety, 26.3% in the box and 10.3% in the slot, according to Pro Football Focus. He and the coaching staff have spoken during the offseason about how the defense can benefit from Curl's versatility even more in 2026 and beyond.

Curl was happy when the Rams added cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson during of the offseason, saying "Those dudes are some ball players." So, Curl is using the offseason workout program to get his mind and body ready for the season, but also to get to know his new teammates in the defensive backfield, build a rapport with them and help them integrate into the system.

"When I first got here, it was pretty difficult, the defense we were running," Curl said. "But now, I know it like the back of my hand. So I'm ready to teach the younger guys and get even better."

Before a single question was asked on Monday, Curl smiled into the microphone and said, "Now y'all want to talk to me?"