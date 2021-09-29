Notable Rams-Cardinals games through the years

Week 17, 2019 season: Rams 31, Cardinals 24

A back-and-forth, competitive contest saw the Rams hold on to beat the Cardinals after linebacker Troy Reeder forced a fumble by Cardinals wide receiver Damiere Byrd that outside linebacker Samson Ebukam recovered after the Cardinals had reached midfield down seven.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff finished 29 of 45 for 319 yards and three touchdowns, connecting with wide receiver Cooper Kupp (seven catches for 99 yards), tight end Tyler Higbee (8 for 84) and wide receiver Robert Woods (7 for 67) for those scores.

This victory also marked the Rams' final game played at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, as they began play at SoFi Stadium the following season.

Week 4, 2015 season: Rams 24, Cardinals 22

Running back Todd Gurley went off in his first career start with 19 carries for 146 yards, and quarterback Nick Foles threw three touchdown passes as St. Louis edged Arizona at University of Phoenix Stadium.

Wide receiver Tavon Austin caught two of Foles' three touchdown passes, collecting six catches for 96 yards overall in addition to those scores. Defensively, the Rams forced three fumbles (recovered two) and sacked Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer four times.

Week 10, 1987 season: Rams 27, Cardinals 24

Led by running back Charlie White's monster performance – 34 carries for 213 yards and one touchdown – the Rams squeaked by the Cardinals with a last-second field goal from kicker Mike Lansford to clinch the victory.

Divisional Round, 1975 playoffs: Rams 35, Cardinals 23

Highlighted by defensive end Jack Youngblood's 47-yard interception return for a touchdown and safety Bill Simpson's 65-yard return for a touchdown, the Rams jumped out to an 28-9 lead in the first half and never relinquished their lead in an eventual 35-23 victory.

Those picks were two of three overall by Los Angeles' defense against St. Louis quarterback Jim Hart.