Notable Rams-Colts matchups through the years

Week 10, 2013 season: Rams 38, Colts 8

Wide receiver Tavon Austin had the best game of his career with three total touchdowns (two long receiving ones, plus a 98-yard punt return) to help lead the Rams to a lopsided win.

The Colts did not score until 1:35 remaining in the third quarter on a 13-yard pass from quarterback Andrew Luck to running back Donald Brown, with Luck finding tight end Coby Fleener for the two-point conversion.

Week 16, 2001 season: Rams 42, Colts 17

In his first chance to face his former team since the trade during the 1999 offseason, running back Marshall Faulk went off for 165 total yards from scrimmage (118 rushing, 47 receiving) and four total touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) in this Rams victory in St. Louis. It was Faulk's fourth four-touchdown game of his career.

Wide receiver Torry Holt also had a strong game for the Rams, hauling in seven receptions for 203 yards and two touchdowns. Quarterback Kurt Warner finished 23 of 30 for 359 yards and three touchdowns against one interception.

The game was tied 14-14 after a 1-yard run by Colts quarterback Peyton Manning, but the Rams took control in both phases from there as Warner hit Holt for a 21-yard touchdown pass, Faulk for a 5-yard touchdown pass, then Holt again on a 46-yard touchdown pass to give the Rams a 35-14 lead by halftime. Indianapolis managed only a 48-yard field goal by kicker Mike Vanderjagt the rest of the way.

Week 2, 1989 season: Rams 31, Colts 17

Making his return to Los Angeles after being traded to Indianapolis in October 1987, running back Eric Dickerson had 21 carries for 116 yards and one touchdown, plus five receptions for 45 yards, but it was the Rams who ultimately prevailed in this matchup, with quarterback Jim Everett completing 28 of 35 pass attempts for 368 yards and three touchdowns (all to wide receiver Henry Ellard) with one interception and Ellard finishing with 12 catches for 235 yards in addition to those scores.

The close contest was tied 17-17 entering the third quarter until Everett's third touchdown pass to Ellard put the Rams ahead, with running back Greg Bell's 2-yard run in the fourth-quarter sealing the victory.

Everett set a team single-game record in the victory with 14-straight completions in the victory.

Week 14, 1967 season: Rams 34, Colts 10

This win on December 17th clinched the Coastal division title for the Rams, as quarterback Roman Gabriel completed 18 of 22 pass attempts for 257 yards and three touchdowns to help lead them to victory before a sellout crowd at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.