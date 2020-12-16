Notable Rams-Jets games through the years

The 9-4 Rams face the 0-13 Jets on Sunday in what will mark the 15th all-time meeting between between the two clubs. Ahead of the contest, theRams.com takes a look at a few of the notable Rams-Jets games from previous years.

All stats cited are from pro-football-reference.com's historical box scores.

Week 10, 2016 season: Rams 9, Jets 6

Kicker Greg Zuerlein's three field goals and linebacker Alec Ogletree's late interception clinched this victory for the Rams in a low-scoring affair.

Quarterback Case Keenum completed 17 of 30 pass attempts for 165 yards, with most of that attention directed toward wide receiver Kenny Britt, who finished with a game-high seven receptions for 109 yards.

Ogletree also had a team-high nine total tackles in addition to the pick.

Week 17, 2004 season: Rams 32, Jets 29

Fifteen years ago – the game was played on Jan. 2, 2005 – the Rams were in a similar situation as this weekend: Playing the Jets and needing a win to clinch a playoff berth, though in this instance it was the regular season finale rather than the third-to-last regular season game.

They did so via a game-winning, 31-yard field goal in overtime by kicker Jeff Wilkins and a loss by the Vikings earlier that day.

St. Louis quarterback Marc Bulger completed 29 of 39 pass attempts for 450 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions. Torry Holt did the most damage among Rams receivers with seven catches for 116 yards and two touchdowns, his second touchdown – a 44-yard grab – making him the first player in NFL history with five straight seasons of at least 1,300 receiving yards. Wide receiver Kevin Curtis added six receptions for 99 yards, while wide receiver Isaac Bruce hauled in Bulger's third touchdown pass and finished with five catches for 86 yards.

Running back Steven Jackson tallied 10 carries for 29 yards and one touchdown, plus four receptions for 52 yards – including a 22-yard grab from Bulger which set up Wilkins' kick.

On defense, defensive backs Jerematrius Butler, Travis Fisher and DeJuan Groce tied for the team lead in tackles with seven total each.

Also of note, this victory marked the Rams' seventh-straight over the Jets, dating back to 1986.

Week 14, 1995 season: Rams 23, Jets 20

Bruce's two second-half touchdowns and defensive tackle D'Marco Farr's 3.5 sacks and first career interception helped the Rams overcome four turnovers (all interceptions) to defeat the Jets 23-20 in what would end up being the team's final victory of the 1995 season.

Jets kicker Nick Lowery's 23-yard field goal early in the fourth quarter trimmed the Rams' lead to one, but the Rams answered with an 11-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mark Rypien to Bruce, followed by a safety by defensive end Kevin Carter, to go up 23-13.

New York cut St. Louis' lead to 3 on a 23-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Boomer Esiason to wide receiver Charles Wilson with under five minutes to play, then had a chance to tie or take the lead after regaining possession with 2:51 left. However, the Jets' rally ultimately fell short after back-to-back drops by Wilson and wide receiver Wayne Chrebet when they needed just two yards to get a first down and keep the drive alive at midfield.

Bruce finished with six catches for 69 yards in addition to his two scores, while Farr's effort helped the Rams defense tally six sacks as a unit. After starting quarterback Chris Miller got knocked out of the game in the second quarter with a concussion, Rypien stepped in and completed 12 of 23 pass attempts for 101 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. Miller was 5 of 15 for 70 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown pass to tight end Troy Drayton, before exiting the game.

Week 15, 1989 season: Rams 38, Jets 14

Entering Week 15, the Rams were part of a three-team race with the Eagles and Packers for the NFC's final two wild card spots. In order to clinch a postseason berth, Los Angeles needed to win its final two games of the regular season.

Thanks to quarterback Jim Everett's 273 passing yards and two touchdown passes, plus running back Greg Bell's pair of rushing touchdowns, the Rams were able to move one step closer with a 38-14 victory over the Jets. The following week, the Rams would defeat the Patriots 24-20 in New England to secure a playoff spot.

Week 7, 1974 season: Rams 20, Jets 13

Rams quarterback James "Shack" Harris would finish the 1974 season as the NFL's leader in touchdown passes (11) and second in yards per completion (14.6), but it was his running ability – as well as the efforts of the rest of the Rams backfield – that led Los Angeles to a 20-13 win over the Jets in 1974.