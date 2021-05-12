Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Rams to open 2021 season against Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium

May 12, 2021 at 05:34 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

While Rams fans wait for the full 2021 schedule to be announced later today, they can be held over for the time being knowing who their team will be opening the upcoming season against.

The Rams are set to host the Bears on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 1, with kickoff in Inglewood, Calif., scheduled for 5:20 p.m. pacific time on NBC on Sept. 12.

This year's matchup will mark the second-consecutive year Los Angeles will open the season at home on Sunday Night Football and third-straight season L.A. will host Chicago in primetime. L.A. won last year's matchup against Chicago 24-10 on Monday Night Football at SoFi Stadium in Week 7. In 2019, the Rams defeated the Bears 17-7 on Sunday Night Football at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Week 11.

Want to be part of the first group of fans to attend a regular season game at SoFi Stadium in Week 1 and beyond? Season tickets are the best option to attend Rams games with the best available seats and special pricing. A limited number of single game tickets and suite rentals are available as well.

Watch therams.com at 4:45 p.m. pacific time to learn the rest of the Rams' schedule and NFL Network at 5 p.m. pacific time to find out the full NFL schedule.

210511-week-1
