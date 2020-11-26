Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting same Aaron Donald, Rams in Week 12

Nov 26, 2020 at 09:04 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Much of the conversation during Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald's Wednesday virtual media session focused on his atypical lack of production. Aside from two quarterback hits against the Seahawks in Week 10, he hasn't recorded a tackle or sack in each of Los Angeles' last two games.

Donald's impact, however, isn't always measured by the stat sheet alone because of his dominance and the attention he commands, which is why 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still expects the same Donald he's been accustomed to seeing over the last three years heading into Sunday's game at SoFi Stadium.

"Absolutely not," Shanahan said on a conference call with Rams beat writers Wednesday, when asked if he had seen a drop-off in Donald's play. "I wish, but no I haven't. I've been waiting a long time for that, doesn't seem like it's happening."

Donald still has nine sacks this season, tied with Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt for third in the NFL entering Week 12.

Although Donald didn't have one against the 49ers in Week 6, he had 11.5 total in his previous 11 games against them. Week 6 was also the first time he failed to get a sack against San Francisco since Week 1 of the 2016 season, having recorded at least one in six straight games against the 49ers.

Shanahan also doesn't see much of a difference between the Rams team the 49ers hosted six weeks ago and the one they will be facing on Sunday in Los Angeles.

Like the first meeting, L.A. heads into the second riding a two-game win streak, coming off a strong defensive performance.

"I thought they were really good then and I think they're really good now," Shanahan said. "They've been able to stay healthy most of this year, so they've been able to keep their continuity. When you do that, guys to me just tend to get better and better within the scheme of both sides. I felt that way very strongly a month ago and it's a month later and they've only gotten better."

Rams quarterback Jared Goff has been part of that improvement, bouncing back from a challenging Week 8 contest against the Miami Dolphins with back-to-back games of at least 300 passing yards while completing 75 percent of his passes.

"He's playing very well," Shanahan said. "I've always been a huge fan of Goff. I mean, Miami got after us with some of the blitzes in those situations too. But usually when he's in a good situation with protection and stuff and they got the right look on and someone's open, he hangs in there and knows where to go with the ball."

Shanahan and the 49ers have won each of the last three games in this series, but he doesn't think anything specific has contributed to that or that it has any bearing on this week's game. He expects another competitive matchup on Sunday.

"I mean, we had a real good team last year, so did they," Shanahan said. "They were two hard fought games, especially that second one coming down to the wire. I think earlier this year, it was a good game, our guys played well. But the Rams, they had our number when I first started out. They're playing as good as any team in the league right now. It's going to be a huge challenge for our team this week."

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shares impressions of Rams offense

Overseeing one of the NFL's most productive passing and scoring offenses this season, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discusses what stands out about the Rams' unit. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the Rams' "unique" defense

The Seahawks' No. 1 scoring offense meets the Rams' No. 2 scoring defense Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.  
news

Opposing View: Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the challenges the Rams defense presents, Jared Goff's growth

A head coach who gained experience coaching on defense, the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores can recognize a strong one. Flores also discusses Rams quarterback Jared Goff's development since facing him in the Super Bowl.
news

Matt Nagy happy for Brandon Staley, Leonard Floyd's success

Working with Brandon Staley in his first year in Chicago, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't surprised to see Staley succeeding as the Rams defensive coordinator. Nagy also says former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is "playing well" for the Rams.
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks Rams running back rotation

Knowing first-hand the benefits of a committee approach to the running back position, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is seeing the Rams successfully employ a similar strategy. 
news

Opposing View: Ron Rivera sees McVay and Goff as "dynamic duo"

From Washington head coach Ron Rivera's perspective, the rapport between Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff reminds him of other noteworthy partnerships.
news

Opposing View: Giants head coach Joe Judge sees "aggressive," "downhill" and "physical" Rams special teams

A former special teams coordinator, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge knows a talented special teams unit when he sees one.
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense

Buffalo's offense will face a stiff test against Los Angeles' defense, according to head coach Sean McDermott. 
news

Opposing View: Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks Jared Goff/Carson Wentz matchup

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recognizes the natural attention garnered by quarterback Carson Wentz facing off against 2016 draft classmate and Rams quarterback Jared Goff. However, with both players in Year 5 of their careers, he says it's more about "playing football and helping your team win" than the matchup itself.
news

Opposing View: Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has appreciation for Rams players and coaches, past and present

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy shares respect for current and former Los Angeles Rams players and coaches. 
news

Opposing View: Cardinals' Kingsbury not surprised by Rams' ability to adjust under McVay

Preparing to face the Los Angeles Rams for the second time in less than a month, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury hasn't been caught off guard by L.A.'s offense bouncing back. 

Advertising