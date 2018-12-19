Opposing View: Cardinals HC Steve Wilks on Rosen's Progression Ahead of Matchup with Rams

Rookie quarterback Josh Rosen took over starting duties Week 4 and has had a rocky debut season as a pro. Rosen's first start came just two weeks after the former UCLA Bruin watched the Rams handle his Cardinals in a dominant 34-0 win in the L.A. Coliseum.

In 11 starts, Rosen has completed 55 percent of his passes for 2,006 yards, with 10 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. The rookie leads the NFL with four pick-sixes thrown in 12 games.

"Well, really, just a young guy like that is understanding how to hit the reset button and not really getting too down on yourself," Wilks said. "We emphasize, always, a point of emphasis for us trying to protect the football. It's hard to win in this league when you're turning it over."