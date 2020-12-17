Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Jets head coach Adam Gase on the challenges presented by the Rams run game

Dec 17, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The Jets enter Sunday's game with the No. 12 rush defense in the NFL, going up against a Rams rushing offense that ranks eighth in the NFL.

For New York head coach Adam Gase, that matchup will provide a challenge for his team.

"Our guys have to be disciplined," Gase said on a conference call with Rams beat writers Wednesday afternoon.

Through 13 games, the Jets have allowed 112.8 rushing yards per game but are coming off a Week 14 contest against the Seahawks in which Seattle ran for 174 on the ground.

This week, they're up against a Rams run game led by rookie Cam Akers, who last week finished with the most rushing yards in a single game by a rookie running back this season (171) and earned NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his efforts.

L.A.'s backfield as a group has collectively rushed for at least 150 yards in five of its 13 games so far. While Akers has handled the lion's share of the carries in recent weeks, the Rams' running back rotation had also seen one of Darrell Henderson Jr. or Malcolm Brown – sometimes both – step up earlier the season.

"I think those guys have been doing a good job," Gase said. "Anytime you get a rookie in there that's having production and doing what he's doing, especially the last game, I mean, I'm sure Sean's excited to see him really developed in the way that he has."

At the same time, New York has also displayed flashes of strong performances, such as holding Buffalo (98, Week 1), Kansas City (50, Week 8), the Chargers (29, Week 11) and Las Vegas (72, Week 13) to under 100 rushing yards.

Kansas City, the Chargers and Las Vegas are each averaging more than 111 rushing yards per game heading into Week 15.

Gase knows it will take a similarly sound effort against a Rams offense capable of breaking long runs.

"There's misdirection all over the place, tempo change in the personnel groups," Gase said. "I mean, we have to be really on what we're doing gameplan-wise, because all it takes is one guy to fit wrong or slide out of his gap and next thing you know, one of those guys is ripping through the line of scrimmage and now you got an explosive run, which, that's the last thing you want to allow these guys to do."

