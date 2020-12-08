Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the Rams' new and familiar faces

Dec 08, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Screen Shot 2019-08-06 at 6.27.06 PM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Roughly 22 months ago, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick faced the Rams in Super Bowl LIII. As is typically the case for many NFL teams, however, change year over year – whether it be personnel or the coaching staff – is inevitable.

The Rams have experienced turnover in both areas but still retain much of the same key personnel. Considering the changes both teams have undergone since then, though, that matchup understandably has little bearing on Thursday night's game at SoFi Stadium (5:20 p.m. PT, FOX/NFL Network/Amazon Prime Video) in the eyes of Belichick.

"There's certainly some familiar faces, but there's quite a few differences too," Belichick said on a conference call with Rams beat writers Monday afternoon. "Two new coordinators on defense and special teams. We didn't see (Rams wide receiver Cooper) Kupp. Defensively, there's certainly some new faces there too. But, corners (Jalen) Ramsey and Darious Williams and those guys are pretty good. Really, we're more focused on what we have now and not worry about too much about what happened a couple of years ago. It just really doesn't matter too much right now."

Indeed, Los Angeles' special teams are now overseen by John Bonamego rather than John Fassel, and its Wade Phillips-led defense two seasons ago is now helmed by Brandon Staley. Both Bonamego and Staley are doing different things schematically compared to their predecessors, according to Belichick.

"Coach Staley does a good job of disguising their defenses and changing things up," Belichick said. "It's kind of hard to know exactly what you're going to get, a lot of times you don't know until the ball is snapped. So, that'll be a challenge for us."

While Kupp, Williams and Ramsey are new Los Angeles players for New England to account for heading into Thursday's game, there are still several familiar ones, too, like quarterback Jared Goff, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and punter Johnny Hekker.

With Donald and Ramsey, Belichick said "you need to know where they are on every play" because "they can ruin a game and do ruin games."

Belichick has also seen growth in Goff, noting that Goff has been able to do all the things the Rams need him to do in the pocket, on play-action, on third-down and when dropping back as well.

"Played in and won a lot of big games, like the Tampa game," Belichick said. "I mean, he's got a good arm, has got good vision on the field. Obviously, a lot of good receivers and tight ends to throw to. He does a nice job of spreading the ball around and executing the offense. There's a lot of checks on the line of scrimmage. So, you can tell his overall awareness and decision-making, handling the offense, he's pretty comfortable doing that. So, he helps them in a lot of ways."

Of course, Los Angeles still has the same head coach in Sean McVay, whom Belichick said he "has a lot of respect for," as well as McVay's grandfather John.

"We both grew up in football families. But (I) will just keep the personal part of our relationship private," Belichick said. "Have a lot of respect for him. Talk to him. He's got some great insight and great ideas and I always enjoy talking to Sean."

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the Rams' "attacking" defense

In the Los Angeles Rams' defense, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sees a group that plays hard and with plenty of confidence. 
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting same Aaron Donald, Rams in Week 12

Though defensive lineman Aaron Donald has gone without a sack or tackle in each of the Rams' last two games, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't see any drop-off in his performance. 
news

Opposing View: Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shares impressions of Rams offense

Overseeing one of the NFL's most productive passing and scoring offenses this season, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discusses what stands out about the Rams' unit. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the Rams' "unique" defense

The Seahawks' No. 1 scoring offense meets the Rams' No. 2 scoring defense Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.  
news

Opposing View: Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the challenges the Rams defense presents, Jared Goff's growth

A head coach who gained experience coaching on defense, the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores can recognize a strong one. Flores also discusses Rams quarterback Jared Goff's development since facing him in the Super Bowl.
news

Matt Nagy happy for Brandon Staley, Leonard Floyd's success

Working with Brandon Staley in his first year in Chicago, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't surprised to see Staley succeeding as the Rams defensive coordinator. Nagy also says former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is "playing well" for the Rams.
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan talks Rams running back rotation

Knowing first-hand the benefits of a committee approach to the running back position, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan is seeing the Rams successfully employ a similar strategy. 
news

Opposing View: Ron Rivera sees McVay and Goff as "dynamic duo"

From Washington head coach Ron Rivera's perspective, the rapport between Rams head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Jared Goff reminds him of other noteworthy partnerships.
news

Opposing View: Giants head coach Joe Judge sees "aggressive," "downhill" and "physical" Rams special teams

A former special teams coordinator, New York Giants head coach Joe Judge knows a talented special teams unit when he sees one.
news

Bills head coach Sean McDermott views Rams defense as "big challenge" for his offense

Buffalo's offense will face a stiff test against Los Angeles' defense, according to head coach Sean McDermott. 
news

Opposing View: Eagles head coach Doug Pederson talks Jared Goff/Carson Wentz matchup

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson recognizes the natural attention garnered by quarterback Carson Wentz facing off against 2016 draft classmate and Rams quarterback Jared Goff. However, with both players in Year 5 of their careers, he says it's more about "playing football and helping your team win" than the matchup itself.

Advertising