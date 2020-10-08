Opposing View: Ron Rivera sees McVay and Goff as "dynamic duo"

Oct 08, 2020 at 10:37 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

Based on Rams quarterback Jared Goff's growth and rapport with head coach Sean McVay, Washington head coach Ron Rivera could see the partnership ascending into elite company.

"They're kind of getting away a little bit from some of the stuff that they did Jared's first couple years with Sean, and I think they're putting a little bit more on his shoulders," Rivera said on a conference call with Rams beat writers Wednesday. "I think that's part of Jared's growth, is that Sean's trusting him more and more, Sean's putting him in position to make more and more decisions. And as soon as those two guys get together, I mean, who knows? You could have a relationship there like they have in New Orleans between Sean Payton and Drew Brees."

Since McVay and Goff first teamed up in 2017, the two have compiled a 36-15 record with two NFC West division titles, an NFC championship and a Super Bowl LIII appearance. In those three-plus seasons working with McVay, Goff has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 14,193 yards with 88 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Payton and Brees, of course, have worked together for far longer.

Now in its 15th season, that partnership, spanning 220 games and counting since New Orleans signed Brees and hired Payton as head coach in 2006, has produced a 135-85 record, six NFC South division titles, three NFC championship appearances and one Super Bowl victory. Brees has completed 68.8 percent of his pass attempts for 66,074 yards with 475 touchdowns and 186 interceptions, setting multiple NFL passing records.

"That's the kind of relationship you could see," Rivera said of McVay and Goff. "A young guy developing with another young coach, and those two could be there for 10 to 15 years, and you could have a dynamic duo. That's what they have in New Orleans. I mean, it's as good a duo as a quarterback and head coach that I've seen since (Patriots Head Coach Bill) Belichick and (QB Tom) Brady."

While Goff appreciates the high praise, he's also aware that he and McVay have "a long way to go" to join that kind of company.

"Those guys have obviously won Super Bowls together," Goff said after Wednesday's practice. "Me and Sean have to win one first and then we can start, you know, hopefully having a long career together. But we've got a lot of work to do and we feel good about where we're at. I've obviously loved Sean as my head coach, and I feel he feels the same way about me, but it's been great, and we hope to keep growing."

