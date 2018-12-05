Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Opposing View: Scoring Points is a Mindset for the Chicago Defense

Dec 05, 2018 at 02:35 PM
180718_clarence
Clarence Dennis

Staff Writer

Chicago's first-year head coach Matt Nagy was asked what he's seen from the NFL's sack leader, defensive tackle Aaron Donald this season. 

"We've seen a lot," Nagy said. "He's playing on another level right now and making plays and he's doing it at opportune times. He's a guy that you have to know where he's at all times and one heck of a player."

Nagy's comments on Donald were eerily similar to what head coach Sean McVay had to say about Chicago's own sack-happy pass rusher, outside linebacker Khalil Mack, on Monday.

AP_18323137598710
David Banks/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

"[Y]ou've got to always be mindful of where he's at, where he's aligned and making sure that you've got to plan accordingly for him," McVay said of Mack. 

With both offensive play callers aware of what's coming their way, Nagy validated the coaches' vigilance, saying that a player with Mack's ability to single-handedly alter a game demands thorough preparation on a week-to-week basis. Nagy faced Mack as a Raider twice a season for four seasons as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He's happy that is no longer the case. 

"We're certainly loving the fact that he's on our team," Nagy said. "He's been everything and more of what we had thought."

Mack leads the team with 9.0 sacks, has forced five fumbles, and has one interception returned for a touchdown in his first season as a Bear. According to Nagy, Chicago's defense scoring points has become a state of mind in the Windy City.

"Our coaches do preach it all the time, in regards to takeaways and turnovers — as I think most do — but it's a matter of just making it a mindset and focusing on it each and every day," Nagy said. "It started with our first game of the year against Green Bay and they really haven't let up and it's been fun to watch and they are having a good time doing it."

What Nagy and defensive coordinator Vic Fangio have preached this season is working. The Bears' defense has scored six touchdowns this season by way of one fumble recovery returned for a touchdown and five pick-sixes. The team's plus-12 turnover ratio leads the NFL.

AP_18323097283622
Nam Y. Huh/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

The defense has been a big part in vaulting the club to the top of the NFC North, bringing football back to life in Chicago after five consecutive losing seasons with a losing record. The Rams will meet the Bears just ashore Lake Michigan in primetime on Sunday night, in what should be quite the atmosphere. 

On Sunday, the NFC-leading Rams will battle the noise of Chicago's passion for football — a fanbase that the first-year head coach admitted applies a bit of pressure.

"There's just so much history and tradition that belongs to this team and this great city and it's a lot, it's a big challenge, but our city has been phenomenal, they've been just so, so excited about this opportunity that we have and our players have embraced it," Nagy said. "For me, it's been fun, it's been challenging, but we couldn't do it without them."

Related Content

news

Opposing View: Packers head coach Matt LaFleur on coaching against "great friend" and Rams head coach Sean McVay 

Between Washington and Los Angeles, Matt LaFleur and Sean McVay worked together for a combined five years. They'll face off as head coaches for the first time in Saturday's divisional round playoff game between the Packers and Rams. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on facing the Rams for a third time this season

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll discusses the impact of playing the Rams a third time this season, and the Rams' uncertainty at quarterback, on their preparation. 
news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on preparing for a Rams offense with possible personnel changes

Though the Rams offense will be without their normal starting quarterback and leading rusher, and potentially their leading receiver and second-leading rusher, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury anticipates Rams head Sean McVay will "have a great plan" for whoever is available. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says Rams defense "has been very consistent" since Week 10

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll shares what he's seen from the Rams defense over the last five games. 
news

Opposing View: Jets head coach Adam Gase on the challenges presented by the Rams run game

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase shares his impressions of the Los Angeles Rams' rushing attack ahead of Sunday's game. 
news

Opposing View: Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on the Rams' new and familiar faces

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shares his assessment of the 2020 Los Angeles Rams compared to the Rams team he faced in Super Bowl LIII. 
news

Opposing View: Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury on the Rams' "attacking" defense

In the Los Angeles Rams' defense, Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury sees a group that plays hard and with plenty of confidence. 
news

Opposing View: 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan expecting same Aaron Donald, Rams in Week 12

Though defensive lineman Aaron Donald has gone without a sack or tackle in each of the Rams' last two games, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't see any drop-off in his performance. 
news

Opposing View: Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians shares impressions of Rams offense

Overseeing one of the NFL's most productive passing and scoring offenses this season, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians discusses what stands out about the Rams' unit. 
news

Opposing View: Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll on the Rams' "unique" defense

The Seahawks' No. 1 scoring offense meets the Rams' No. 2 scoring defense Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium.  
news

Opposing View: Dolphins head coach Brian Flores on the challenges the Rams defense presents, Jared Goff's growth

A head coach who gained experience coaching on defense, the Miami Dolphins' Brian Flores can recognize a strong one. Flores also discusses Rams quarterback Jared Goff's development since facing him in the Super Bowl.
news

Matt Nagy happy for Brandon Staley, Leonard Floyd's success

Working with Brandon Staley in his first year in Chicago, Bears head coach Matt Nagy isn't surprised to see Staley succeeding as the Rams defensive coordinator. Nagy also says former Bears linebacker Leonard Floyd is "playing well" for the Rams.
Advertising