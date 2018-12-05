Opposing View: Scoring Points is a Mindset for the Chicago Defense

"[Y]ou've got to always be mindful of where he's at, where he's aligned and making sure that you've got to plan accordingly for him," McVay said of Mack.

With both offensive play callers aware of what's coming their way, Nagy validated the coaches' vigilance, saying that a player with Mack's ability to single-handedly alter a game demands thorough preparation on a week-to-week basis. Nagy faced Mack as a Raider twice a season for four seasons as the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator in Kansas City. He's happy that is no longer the case.

"We're certainly loving the fact that he's on our team," Nagy said. "He's been everything and more of what we had thought."

Mack leads the team with 9.0 sacks, has forced five fumbles, and has one interception returned for a touchdown in his first season as a Bear. According to Nagy, Chicago's defense scoring points has become a state of mind in the Windy City.

"Our coaches do preach it all the time, in regards to takeaways and turnovers — as I think most do — but it's a matter of just making it a mindset and focusing on it each and every day," Nagy said. "It started with our first game of the year against Green Bay and they really haven't let up and it's been fun to watch and they are having a good time doing it."