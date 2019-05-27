Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

OTAs a time of steady improvement for Robert Woods 

May 27, 2019 at 10:45 AM
Myles Simmons of the Los Angeles Rams at the Agoura Hills Office, Tuesday, April 10, 2018, in Agoura Hills, CA. (Jeff Lewis/Rams)
Myles Simmons

Rams Insider

Last season was a career year for wide receiver Robert Woods.

Not that anyone in L.A. was really knocking his talent before — but in 2018, No. 17 shattered his career highs in receptions (86) and yards receiving (1,219), also setting a career high with six receiving touchdowns. Plus, he showed his versatility within head coach Sean McVay's offense, taking 19 carries for 157 yards and a touchdown — including a 56-yard rush that helped propel the Rams to victory in Seattle during Week 5.

So what's Woods working on during the offseason program for an encore?

"Just finding something from film — whether it's breaking tackles, attacking the ball, [being] more physical," Woods told therams.com. "Finding ways to make guys miss out here without pads — just finding a way to juke a guy. Just for me, I just try to challenge the yards after catch. It's kind of like flag [football] out here right now, so if I can avoid being touched, then I can avoid being tackles."

When it comes to the quarterbacks who have thrown passes to Woods over the course of his career, there's been a decent amount of instability. From E.J. Manuel, to Kyle Orton, to Tyrod Taylor in Buffalo — this will be the first time for Woods as a pro that he'll have the same staring quarterback for a third consecutive season.

Woods and signal-caller Jared Goff have already established solid chemistry, but how can they improve it?

"Just keep it going, really. Just improve on the little things that we were missing," Woods said. "But other than that, stay consistent, keep doing what got us to this point, keep working. Just precision and communicating in the meeting rooms, out here on the field — whether it's extra throws, or pre-practice — so we just always stay on the same page."

As for the offense as a whole, Woods said he can see how McVay has continued to add elements to an already-complex offense to prevent the Rams from being stagnant in 2019.

"He's still finding ways to find more cuts, find more routes, more concepts to improve and make this offense more unstoppable," Woods said of McVay.

