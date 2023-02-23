Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

The Panthers have hired Thomas Brown as their next offensive coordinator.

Brown was formally introduced in a press conference with Charlotte media Thursday morning.

Brown takes the position after spending the previous three seasons on the Rams' coaching staff. He initially served as running backs coach in 2020, then was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021 while still coaching Los Angeles' running backs. In 2022, he retained his assistant head coach title and duties but switched over to coaching L.A.'s tight ends.

Moving back to coaching running backs toward the end of the 2022 season, Brown helped running back Cam Akers rush for 512 of his 786 yards on the season, a stretch which also included three-straight 100-yard rushing games to close out the season.