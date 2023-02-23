Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Panthers hire Thomas Brown as offensive coordinator

Feb 23, 2023 at 09:01 AM
The Panthers have hired Thomas Brown as their next offensive coordinator.

Brown was formally introduced in a press conference with Charlotte media Thursday morning.

Brown takes the position after spending the previous three seasons on the Rams' coaching staff. He initially served as running backs coach in 2020, then was promoted to assistant head coach in 2021 while still coaching Los Angeles' running backs. In 2022, he retained his assistant head coach title and duties but switched over to coaching L.A.'s tight ends.

Moving back to coaching running backs toward the end of the 2022 season, Brown helped running back Cam Akers rush for 512 of his 786 yards on the season, a stretch which also included three-straight 100-yard rushing games to close out the season.

In his first season in Los Angeles in 2020, Brown oversaw a rushing attack that finished 10th in the league, averaging 126.1 rushing yards per game. The running back room was led by then-rookie Akers with a team-high 625 yards on the ground.

news

Five things to know about new Rams special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn

The Rams on Tuesday named Chase Blackburn their next special teams coordinator. Here are five things you should know about him.

news

Rams hire Chase Blackburn as special teams coordinator

The Los Angeles Rams have found their next special teams coordinator.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams linebacker Cam Lynch

While playing in the NFL, former Rams linebacker Cam Lynch always had an eye on life after football, and since stepping away from the game, he has become a true example of what success looks like off the field.

news

Rams 2023 NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Projections for Rounds 2 and 3; examining edge, offensive line and secondary options

Rounding up the latest expert projections for who the Los Angeles Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Top Rams News: Offseason needs, early 2023 projections and more

A look around the internet for the top offseason Rams headlines for Saturday, February 18.

news

Mike LaFleur getting to work quickly with Rams

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has jumped right into his responsibilities.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams defensive back Pat Thomas

In his 7 seasons in Horns, Pat Thomas not only paved the way for many legendary defensive backs to follow, but also credits his time with the Rams as the reason he enjoyed such a successful career in coaching.

news

Mock Draft Roundup: First look at early projections for Rams' first 2023 selection

A collection of experts' initial projections for who the Rams will select in the 2023 NFL Draft.

news

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on the direction of the offense & supporting Sean McVay | Featured on Rams Revealed Ep. 99

New Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur joins J.B. Long to talk a bit about his journey leading up to the Rams & how he envisions running the offense alongside head coach Sean McVay.

news

Top takeaways from new Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's introductory press conference

Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur held his introductory press conference on Tuesday afternoon. Here's what we learned.

news

Once learning from Sean McVay, Mike LaFleur now gets to work with him for first time

New Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur is looking forward to working with head coach Sean McVay for the first time, more than a decade after their relationship began.

