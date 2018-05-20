Perez 'Grateful' and 'Thankful' for Chance to Compete with Rams

"What a great story, the background, the family history and what an impressive guy," head coach Sean McVay said of Perez. "Everybody that I've talked to just really can't say enough about the human being, but then when you just watch him in terms of natural base balance, body position to deliver the ball — he earned the right to be able to be on this team and carve himself out a role."

And like McVay, Perez does not seem worried about his lack of experience at the Division I level. By not getting caught up in the "small school" narrative, Perez hopes to be able to compete at the highest level and prove himself once again.