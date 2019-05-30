Poised to play a larger role in 2019, LB Micah Kiser leans on scout-team experience

Gearing up for his second professional season in L.A, Kiser is receiving significant reps with the first unit on defense, and with OTAs has come the first look at the club's in-house solution for the vacancy left at linebacker following Mark Barron's departure.

"You know, we're a deep team, we have a lot of great safeties, a lot of great linebackers," Kiser said. "So whatever my role is, I just run with it. That's just who I am — just go out, be my best, do my thing on special teams, try to play more on defense and just have fun with it and help the team win."