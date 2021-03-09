Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Wide Receiver

Mar 09, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.

Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.

The series continues with a look at the wide receivers:

Under contract

  • Robert Woods: After signing a four-year extension in mid-September, finished second on the team in receptions (90) and receiving yards (936) with a team-high six touchdowns while starting in all 16 regular season games.
  • Cooper Kupp: After signing a three-year extension in early September, posted team-highs in receptions (92) and receiving yards (974) plus three touchdowns while playing in 15 of 16 regular season games. Lone game missed was due to placement on Reserve/COVID-19 list.
  • Van Jefferson: No. 57 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft chipped in 19 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 16 games. Also saw action on special teams.
  • Nsimba Webster: Served as the Rams' primary kick and punt returner, averaging 21.7 yards per return on kickoffs and 7.4 yards per return on punts. Played in all 16 regular season games.
  • Trishton Jackson: Syracuse product was one of three undrafted free agents to make the Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2020, but also inactive for every regular season game.
  • J.J. Koski (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee out of Cal Poly who spent his rookie season on the Rams practice squad.

Scheduled to become a free agent

  • Josh Reynolds (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Stepping up as the team's No. 3 receiver following the Brandin Cooks trade, produced 52 catches for 618 yards – both career-highs – and two touchdowns while playing in all 16 regular season games for the fourth-straight year.

PHOTOS: Best of Rams wide receivers 

Take a look back at the top shots of the Rams wide receivers from the 2020 season.

Wide Receiver (12) Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
Wide Receiver (12) Van Jefferson of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)

Wide receiver (10) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
7 / 65

Wide receiver (10) Cooper Kupp of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Wide receiver (11) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams cortices a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
13 / 65

Wide receiver (11) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams cortices a pass and runs against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood,Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
45 / 65

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 38-28 victory over the Cardinals during an NFL regular season Week 13 football game, Sunday, December 6, 2020, in Glendale, AZ. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
50 / 65

Wide Receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams face off against a divisional rival Seattle Seahawks during an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, CA. The Los Angeles Rams win 23-16. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)

Wide receiver (11) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
55 / 65

Wide receiver (11) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
57 / 65

Wide receiver (17) Robert Woods of the Los Angeles Rams catches a pass and runs against the Seattle Seahawks during the Rams 23-16 victory over the Seahawks in an NFL Week 10 regular season game, Sunday, November 15, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

Wide Receiver (11) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)
59 / 65

Wide Receiver (11) Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams against the Dallas Cowboys during the Rams 20-17 victory against the Cowboys in an NFL Week 1 regular season game, Sunday, September 13, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (Will Navarro/LA Rams)

Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
60 / 65

Josh Reynolds of the Los Angeles Rams makes a catch and runs against the Arizona Cardinals during the Rams 18-7 victory in a Week 17 game, Sunday, January 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)

