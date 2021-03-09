Pre-Free Agency Position Overview: Wide Receiver

The calendar has turned to March, which means the start of the new league year – March 17, 1 p.m. pacific time – and free agency isn't far away.
Ahead of this pivotal time in the offseason, theRams.com will be breaking down the team's roster with an overview of the players currently under contract and those who are scheduled to become free agents.
The series continues with a look at the wide receivers:
Under contract
- Robert Woods: After signing a four-year extension in mid-September, finished second on the team in receptions (90) and receiving yards (936) with a team-high six touchdowns while starting in all 16 regular season games.
- Cooper Kupp: After signing a three-year extension in early September, posted team-highs in receptions (92) and receiving yards (974) plus three touchdowns while playing in 15 of 16 regular season games. Lone game missed was due to placement on Reserve/COVID-19 list.
- Van Jefferson: No. 57 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft chipped in 19 catches for 220 yards and one touchdown while playing in all 16 games. Also saw action on special teams.
- Nsimba Webster: Served as the Rams' primary kick and punt returner, averaging 21.7 yards per return on kickoffs and 7.4 yards per return on punts. Played in all 16 regular season games.
- Trishton Jackson: Syracuse product was one of three undrafted free agents to make the Rams' initial 53-man roster for 2020, but also inactive for every regular season game.
- J.J. Koski (Reserve/Future): Undrafted free agent signee out of Cal Poly who spent his rookie season on the Rams practice squad.
Scheduled to become a free agent
- Josh Reynolds (unrestricted – Free Agent Spotlight): Stepping up as the team's No. 3 receiver following the Brandin Cooks trade, produced 52 catches for 618 yards – both career-highs – and two touchdowns while playing in all 16 regular season games for the fourth-straight year.
