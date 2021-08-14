Preseason presents big opportunity for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams head coach Sean McVay has said that quarterbacks Matthew Stafford and John Wolford won't play in the preseason. As a result, Los Angeles' three preseason games present a big opportunity for Bryce Perkins and Devlin Hodges, beginning Saturday night against the Chargers at SoFi Stadium (7 p.m. pacific time, ABC-7 locally and NFL Network nationally.)

"I think just good operation," Rams head coach Sean McVay said, when asked what he wants them to get out of Saturday's game. "Being good distributors of the football, getting us in and out as some of the right looks and really just enjoying themselves. I think making sure that you remind yourself to enjoy the moment, play to the best of your ability, try to play with a quieted mind and let the other 10 guys around you help you as well. Looking forward to both of those guys playing well."

For both players, it represents the first opportunity to get live reps in almost two years, and afford the Rams a closer look at both in a different setting.

Perkins, who originally joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent signee out of the University of Virginia last year, spent the entire 2020 season on their practice squad. He was elevated from the practice squad to the active gameday roster ahead of the Rams' divisional round playoff game against the Packers but ended up being inactive.

As a result, the closest thing to live game action he received last year was the pair of intra-squad scrimmages Los Angeles held at SoFi Stadium during training camp. His last live game he appeared in was in college at Virginia, when the Cavaliers took on Florida in the Orange Bowl on December 30, 2019.