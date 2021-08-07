Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Previewing Saturday's joint practice between the Rams and the Cowboys

Aug 06, 2021 at 09:21 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

IRVINE, Calif. – The COVID-19 pandemic forced NFL teams to conduct 2020 training camps locally at their facilities, also preventing them from holding joint practices against other clubs. Since preseason games were also cancelled, the only way for teams to creative competitive situations outside of their own training camp practices were intra-squad scrimmages.

This year, joint practices are back. The Rams' first is against the Cowboys on Saturday.

"(Cowboys head) coach (Mike) McCarthy has been great about putting together a good practice plan," Rams head coach Sean McVay said after Wednesday's practice. "That's going to be reflective of us getting a lot of work. And it will be focused on a lot of our top guys."

Since the Rams traditionally rest their starters in the preseason, McVay said joint practices like Saturday's will serve as a substitute for that experience for the starters.

In terms of structure, McCarthy told Dallas reporters on Friday the practice will begin with special teams drills, followed by a seven-on-seven redzone period, then a one-on-one period between the offensive line and defensive lines. After those one-on-one defensive line rushing drills, another seven-on-seven rezone period will follow, then the two teams will have "a team-backed-up drill, then a team red zone, a team third down."

"Then we'll have a full move-the-ball segment where you just call it and move the field, put the ball down and play," before finishing with a two-minute drill," said McCarthy, who also noted the session will include nearly 60 plays of team-drill work. "We'll pretty much try to hit every situation."

From an offensive standout, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell said it will be great to go full-speed against another team's defense, even with the good looks they've been given from their own.

"(We'll) see where we're at from blocking some different bodies and running routes on new DBs and seeing different coverages at the quarterback position," O'Connell said after Friday's practice. "It's a little bit of everything. Kind of like what you'd want to see out of a pre-season game, but just hopefully with that pro level of taking care of one another and making sure that we're coming out of there clean from an injury standpoint."

And on defense, defensive coordinator Raheem Morris looks forward to the collaboration to get "great work" in.

"We'll get a chance to communicate with our opposing team and tell those guys what we want to do and how we want to go get it accomplished," Morris said after Wednesday's practice. "As far as the physicality, as far as the tempo, as far as it pushing it to a game like atmosphere as close as possible, really getting great work that day. Although we get it here amongst each other, the last two days have been great, (but) it's nothing like going against another color, nothing like going against another team and going out there and seeing different plays and different types of deals to get it going."

Related Content

news

From the Podium: Kevin O'Connell and Jalen Ramsey preview joint practice with Cowboys

What Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and cornerback Jalen Ramsey had to say about the team's eighth practice of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union, as well as its joint practice against the Cowboys on Saturday.
news

Isaac Bruce's Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend

A one-stop-shop for all the festivities in Canton, OH for Isaac Bruce's induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
news

John Wolford week-to-week after having appendix removed

Rams quarterback John Wolford underwent an appendectomy Friday and is week-to-week. 
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/6: Vamos Rams Day presented by Toyota on Day 8, with Celebrity Flag Football Game after practice

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Friday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Sebastian Joseph-Day bringing expanded skillset into Year 4

Continuing work that began in the offseason, defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day is preparing to be a more versatile player for the Rams in his fourth season. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay and Raheem Morris react to Day 7 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay and defensive coordinator Raheem Morris had to say about the second day in pads, impressions of the defense so far and more after Day 7 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Tutu Atwell makes Rams training camp debut, full pads bring energy: 10 Observations from Day 7

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 7 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union.
news

Rams Camp Daily 8/4: Youth Sports Day highlights Day 7

Here's what Rams fans should know ahead of Wednesday's open practice at 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Aaron Donald and Matthew Stafford react to Day 6 of Training Camp

What Rams head coach Sean McVay, defensive lineman Aaron Donald and quarterback Matthew Stafford had to say about the first day in pads, Stafford practicing despite a right thumb contusion, and more after Day 6 of 2021 Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Full workload for Matthew Stafford; Ernest Jones and Nick Scott step up: 10 Observations from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp

Here are 10 things that stood out from Day 6 of 2021 Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
news

Matthew Stafford has contusion on right thumb but feels "pretty good," Bobby Brown III and Robert Rochell's surgeries successful

Injury updates on Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, rookie defensive lineman Bobby Brown III and rookie cornerback Robert Rochell from Rams Training Camp presented by UNIFY Financial Credit Union. 
Advertising