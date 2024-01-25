Puka Nacua named finalist for AP 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award

The Associated Press on Thursday announced Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua is among the five finalists for its 2023 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

Joining Nacua as finalists for Offensive Rookie of the Year are Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Nacua set new NFL rookie records for receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) during the regular season, adding five touchdown receptions. In the Rams' wild-card playoff game against the Lions, he set an NFL rookie record for most receiving yards in a playoff game with 181 on 9 catches; he also hauled in a touchdown.

Along with quarterback Matthew Stafford being one of five finalists for Comeback Player of the Year and nose tackle Kobie Turner being a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year, Nacua's recognition gives Rams three players in contention for end-of-season awards from the AP this year.