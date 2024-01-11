Puka Nacua named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and Kobie Turner NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December/January

Nacua posted 32 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns in that span en route to breaking the NFL rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards, the latter of which had stood since 1960. He finished the regular season with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and five touchdowns overall while starting in all 17 games.

Meanwhile, Turner became a disruptive pass rush presence with five sacks and 10 QB hits, also adding 15 total tackles with four for loss. That helped him tie defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record of nine sacks overall by the end of the regular season. Turner tallied 57 total tackles and 16 QB hits overall in addition to those nine sacks while playing in every regular season game.