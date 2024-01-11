Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Puka Nacua named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month and Kobie Turner NFL Defensive Rookie of the Month for December/January

Jan 11, 2024 at 09:00 AM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – The story of the Rams' push to a playoff berth over the final six weeks of the season couldn't be told without the efforts of wide receiver Puka Nacua and nose tackle Kobie Turner.

The NFL seems to have agreed.

Nacua was named NFL Offensive Rooke of the Month and Turner NFL Defensive Rooke of the Month for December/January for their respective performances during that time. They are the second pair of rookies to earn the recognition in the same month, joining the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker III and Tariq Woolen (October 2022).

Nacua posted 32 receptions for 562 yards and three touchdowns in that span en route to breaking the NFL rookie records for both receptions and receiving yards, the latter of which had stood since 1960. He finished the regular season with 105 receptions for 1,486 yards and five touchdowns overall while starting in all 17 games.

Meanwhile, Turner became a disruptive pass rush presence with five sacks and 10 QB hits, also adding 15 total tackles with four for loss. That helped him tie defensive tackle Aaron Donald's franchise rookie record of nine sacks overall by the end of the regular season. Turner tallied 57 total tackles and 16 QB hits overall in addition to those nine sacks while playing in every regular season game.

