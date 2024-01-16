Puka Nacua named finalist for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year 

Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has been named a finalist for the 2023 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year award, joining Dolphins running back De'Von Achane, Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud.
Nacua won the Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week award a league-high four times during the regular season.
Similar to the weekly regular season award, the yearly award will be also be voted on by the fans.
Voting opens on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. pacific time, and closes on Friday, February 2 at 3 p.m. pacific time. Fans can vote on NFL.com here as well as in the NFL Mobile App.
The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 8 and recognized during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas. The winner will also be presented with a specially-designed, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.
The 20th receiver selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, Nacua led all rookies in receptions (105) and receiving yards (1,486) – both of which set new NFL records. He also caught five touchdowns. His seven games with 100-or-more receiving yards tied for the second-most such games by a rookie in NFL history. Nacua also became the fifth rookie in NFL history with at three games of 150-or-more receiving yards.