Puka Nacua named finalist for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Year 

Similar to the weekly regular season award, the yearly award will be also be voted on by the fans.

Voting opens on Tuesday, January 16 at 10 a.m. pacific time, and closes on Friday, February 2 at 3 p.m. pacific time. Fans can vote on NFL.com here as well as in the NFL Mobile App.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, February 8 and recognized during Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas. The winner will also be presented with a specially-designed, Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy.