Puka Nacua named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua's big game against the Saints caught the attention of the NFL.

Nacua on Wednesday was announced as the NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 16.

The BYU product had a team-high nine catches for 164 yards and 1 touchdown in Los Angeles' 30-22 win over the New Olreans Saints on Thursday Night Football at SoFi Stadium, helping L.A. keep possession of the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.

With his nine receptions, Nacua passed Michael Thomas (92) for third-most by a rookie in NFL history. Nacua's 164 receiving yards gave him his sixth game of 100 or more receiving yards on the season, which is the most since wide receiver Cooper Kupp in 2021 (11). It was the third 150-plus yard receiving game of Nacua's career.