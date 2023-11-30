Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

Puka Nacua's causes for My Cause My Cleats honor mother and late father

Nov 29, 2023 at 06:26 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Senior Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Puka Nacua's mother and late father mean a lot to him. So much so, he chose two causes for My Cause My Cleats this week to honor them. 

"My father passed away at a young age due to Diabetes complications," Nacua said Wednesday. "So there's the Diabetes Foundation, (being) able to represent my father with the last name I carry, but also kind of bring awareness to that particular area. And then Single Moms Planet, in that time of my father passing, I grew very close to my mom, I think I would definitely say I'm a mama's boy, for sure. I think I'm my mom's favorite, if I could go out and say that. But just that relationship I had with my mom and all the sacrifices she made for me, being able to – it's not necessarily a repayment of her, but trying to let her know that I'm eternally grateful for everything that she's done for me and helping me get to where I am."

Nacua lost his father, Lionel, to Diabetes complications right before turning 12 years old. Lionel's dream was to his sons play football for BYU. Kai wound up playing safety for the Cougars, then Samson and Puka later transferred into the program from their previous schools. 

"It's so funny, I think of like a master planner, like (head) coach (Sean) McVay in a sense," Puka said on Rams Revealed this week of his father. "Just somebody who can see everything happening before it does, and the ability to put the right people in place, and to have the energy and to create the camaraderie and unity. I think of all the times that, being the younger brother, where I got dressed up and put in the back yard just to be a tackling dummy, and all those (moments) where it was like, 'aw, dad!'

"I'm sure there's no chance I signed up to do that willing, but all the chances and the things I would do to go back and relive that moment to be the tackling dummy, to see if I could beat my brothers. But also the times that I got beat up and I was so sad, but at dinner, the way he was able to bring us all together and for us to have so much fun, to always teach us, the people around you, to always take care of them and treat them like family. That's something I try to carry into the football environment every day."

After Lionel's death, Puka's mother, Penina, successfully raised Puka and his five siblings – four brothers and one sister – as a single parent. Penina remains a continual source of strength for Puka. 

"Strength," Puka said on Rams Revealedm, when asked by Voice of the Rams J.B. Long about what she has meant to his upbringing and him as a person and football player. "My mom is full Samoan, my grandma came from Western Samoa, so that's the number one word I think that comes to my mind when I think of my mom – strength. My father passed away when I was a young kid, and she raised five boys and one girl, and just the struggles she always had to made sure that she made us recognize, but also the things that she had also sacrificed for us, of having all the boys and the struggles that she had gone through.

"But the strength to continue to push on and to be there in all the significant moments for me, and especially for my siblings, being the younger one, of watching her find a way to go to practice over here, go to practice over there, be at this game, and to be a team mom, and all those things. The things that she sacrificed and the strength that that requires is something that I hold dear to my heart. People see strength through me, but I have a strength source of my own, as well." 

The Diabetes Foundation's mission is to improve the health and wellness of individuals living with or at-risk of diabetes through equitable, accessible, compassionate, high-quality care, while Single Moms Planet partners with financial and business institutions to support it in delivering programs and resources that educate single mothers.

Related Content

news

Rams TE Davis Allen, NT Kobie Turner & other rookies celebrate Merging Vets & Players at Topgolf event

The Los Angeles Rams' Salute to Service game presented by QuidelOrtho highlighted the team's year-round commitment to active-duty service members, veterans, and their families for the sixth year of Salute to Service Week. 
news

Rams DB Jordan Fuller, LB Ernest Jones & 2023 rookie class kick off five-week 'Season of Giving' community initiative

The Los Angeles Rams teamed with community partners to kick off their inaugural five-week 'Season of Giving' campaign.
news

Los Angeles Rams players' causes take the field on December 3 for My Cause My Cleats campaign

Players and coaches across the league to wear custom cleats reflecting their commitment to charitable causes and organizations during Week 13. Fans can visit TheRams.com/MyCauseMyCleats to view cleats and causes.
news

Rams players support Holidays for Heroes military appreciation campaign in partnership with QuidelOrtho & American Red Cross 

Rams players including Rob Havenstein, Larrell Murchison, Christian Rozeboom, Coleman Shelton, Jonah Williams and Kyren Williams joined Rams Cheerleaders, Rampage and front office staff help local students personalize holiday cards of appreciation for active-duty military members and veterans. 
news

Ernest Jones IV Foundation hosts first Thanksgiving giveaway in Jones' hometown

Rams linebacker Ernest Jones IV gave back to his hometown last week with a Thanksgiving giveaway at Ware County (Georgia) High School. 
news

Thomas Woods of U.S.VETS is Rams' 10th 'pLAymaker' honoree of 2023

U.S. Navy Veteran Thomas Woods, Volunteer & Veteran Activities Coordinator at U.S.VETS' Inglewood location, is the Rams' 10th pLAymaker honoree of 2023 for his commitment to serving those who have served their country. 
news

Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank ready for massive drive-thru food distribution at SoFi Stadium  

The Los Angeles Rams, Pechanga Resort Casino and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank are teaming up to host one of the largest drive-through food distributions in the community on Tuesday, December 5 in the parking lots of SoFi Stadium. 
news

Tutu Atwell joins L.A. Care & Los Angeles Regional Food Bank to distribute holiday meals leading up to Thanksgiving 

The Rams, L.A. Care Health Plan and Los Angeles Regional Food Bank teamed up to host a food distribution for families and community members struggling with food insecurity.   
news

Rams kick off 7th season of their Academic Challenge with 18 local high school football teams 

The Los Angeles Rams, in partnership with LAUSD, are beginning the seventh season of the Los Angeles Rams Academic Challenge for nine varsity football programs and nine girls' flag programs. 
news

Rams host local high school students for a one-on-one mentorship session at team's headquarters

Throughout the 2023 season, the Rams are hosting their third year of the Pathways to Success Mentorship Program for high school students. The program consists of eight in-person and virtual sessions that focus on the personal and academic growth of the students.
news

Rams & Nike partner to support 88th annual East LA Classic with inaugural girls' flag integration

The Los Angeles Rams and Nike celebrated one of the longest-standing high school rivalry games in the country when James A. Garfield High School and Theodore Roosevelt High School faced off in the 88th East LA Classic.
Advertising