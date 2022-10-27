Rams News | Los Angeles Rams - therams.com

From the Podium: Raheem Morris, Liam Coen and Aaron Donald on 49ers offense with Christian McCaffrey, impact of Brian Allen's return

Oct 27, 2022 at 03:03 PM
Stu Jackson of the Los Angeles Rams headshot, Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Thousand Oaks, CA. (Jeff Lewis/LA Rams)
Stu Jackson

Staff Writer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, offensive coordinator Liam Coen and defensive lineman Aaron Donald each held press conferences with local media Thursday, discussing facing running back Christian McCaffrey for the second-straight game, what center Brian Allen's return means for the Rams offensive line, and more.

Here are some of the highlights and key takeaways from those conversations, which you can watch in their entirety below.

"This team, they do what they do. Will (McCaffrey) bring some different wrinkles? There's no doubt." – Morris

  • The arrival of McCaffrey brings "a different dynamic" to San Francisco's offense, according to Morris.
  • Morris said McCaffrey can run the football, go downhill and has the ability to run both the gap and outside zone schemes of the 49ers offense.

"Getting BA back is a huge win for us." – Coen

  • Between his communication ability and comfort level with quarterback Matthew Stafford, Allen's return is a big deal for the Rams offensive line.
  • Allen being back will help with the group's communication, "which is where a lot of the issues did lie," Coen said.

Related Links

"Just trying to put yourself and the guys around you in a position to be successful to try and eliminate that, try to make them hold the ball longer so you can get after them." – Donald

  • While it's the case every game, when it comes to playing the 49ers especially, 3rd down stops will be critical for the Rams defense.
  • The 49ers converted 5 of 12 third-down attempts against the Rams in Week 4, and their 43.2 percent of third downs converted is seventh-highest in the NFL entering Week 8.

Related Content

news

Brian Allen happy to be back and past knee issue

Rams center Brian Allen is looking forward to contributing again after being sidelined for the Rams' last five games.

news

From the Podium: Sean McVay, Bobby Wagner and Matthew Stafford preview Week 8 vs. 49ers

Key quotes and notes from Rams head coach Sean McVay, linebacker Bobby Wagner and quarterback Matthew Stafford's Wednesday press conferences as they continue their preparation for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

First Look: Rams return from bye week to host 49ers in Week 8

An early preview of Sunday's Week 8 regular season game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.

news

Rams Power Rankings: Week 8

An aggregate look at where the Los Angeles Rams rank across different outlets in the sports media landscape heading into their Week 8 home game against the San Francisco 49ers.

news

Five things to watch after the Rams bye week

Here are five things for Rams fans to keep an eye on as the team returns from its Week 7 bye and prepares for Week 8 against the 49ers.

news

Updates on Van Jefferson, Brian Allen, Troy Hill, Cam Akers and others as the Rams prepare for Week 8 against the 49ers

Rams head coach Sean McVay shares the latest on the statuses of wide receiver Van Jefferson, center Brian Allen, defensive back Troy Hill, defensive lineman Bobby Brown III, running back Cam Akers and running back Kyren Williams heading into Sunday's Week 8 home game against the 49ers.

news

Top Five plays from Rams defense from first six weeks of 2022 season

With the Rams at their Week 7 bye, a look back at their top five offensive plays from their first six games.

news

Top Five plays from Rams offense from first six weeks of 2022 season

With the Rams at their Week 7 bye, a look back at their top five offensive plays from their first six games.

news

Alaric Jackson y Oday Aboushi ayudan a estabilizar la línea ofensiva de los Rams en la victoria sobre los Panthers

Experimentando más la reorganización en la delantera, los Rams de Los Angeles se sobrepusieron a la lesión del tackle izquierdo Joe Noteboom y encontraron un ritmo en la segunda mitad con Alaric Jackson al frente y Oday Aboushi como guardia derecho.

news

Checking in on the Rams' 2022 Draft Class at the bye week

How has the Los Angeles Rams' 2022 draft class fared through the first six weeks of the season? We take a look here.

news

Where Are They Now? Former Rams LB Brett Faryniarz talks about going from undrafted to an NFC Championship game

Former Rams linebacker Brett Faryniarz looks back at a career that saw him go from undrafted out of San Diego State to a key cog on the 1989 team that made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Advertising